LCPtracker Appoints New Member Kyle Setliff to Its Board of Directors

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., an industry-leading provider of labor compliance, construction workforce reporting, and contract compliance software, today announced the appointment of Kyle Setliff to its Board of Directors. With experience spanning operational leadership and board governance, Setliff will play an important role in supporting the company's strategic oversight and long-term growth initiatives.

Setliff currently serves as Chair with C12 Business Forums, where he coaches and advises chief executive officers across multiple industries. In this role, he partners with senior leaders on leadership development and organizational strategy to support sustainable growth and sound executive decision-making. He also brings a wealth of executive experience leading a large chain of John Deere dealerships, along with entrepreneurial expertise as a co-partner in multiple real estate investment companies. His broad background spanning operations and strategic planning is expected to add significant value to LCPtracker's Board.

"We're pleased to welcome Kyle Setliff to the Board during an important stage of growth for LCPtracker," said Mark Douglas, CEO and Chairman of LCPtracker's Board of Directors. "His leadership perspective and experience working alongside executive teams will be a strong complement to our Board as we continue focusing on innovation, client success and the long-term evolution of our business. We look forward to the insight and guidance he will bring to the organization."

For more information about LCPtracker, please contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected]

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions that assist organizations in achieving their labor compliance, workforce development, and contract compliance objectives on publicly funded projects. Our cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, workforce demographic and supplier diversity data. By facilitating regulatory compliance and construction workforce development initiatives, we support organizations in achieving their goals – ultimately creating opportunities for a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

