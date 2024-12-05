LCT Taps Brad Rogers as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer

Compliance-driven fintech expands leadership team with new growth officer, executive promotions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) today announced the appointment of Brad Rogers as its new executive vice president and chief revenue officer. The appointment of Rogers, a seasoned automotive finance and software leader, along with several executive team promotions comes at a time of rapid growth for the fintech behind Refund Control©, the lender-managed cloud platform for tracking and managing F&I product cancellations and consumer refunds.

Rogers joins LCT with more than 30 years of experience developing automotive software solutions. Prior to LCT, he served as CEO of the Florida-based Motility Software Solutions, the leading provider of dealer management software for the specialty vehicle industry, providing end-to-end solutions for RV, bus and heavy-duty truck dealers. Rogers was also co-founder and chief operating officer of RouteOne, leading the company from startup to industry leader with relationships with more than 1,800 banks, credit unions and captive finance companies, as well as more than 14,000 dealers across the United States and Canada.

"It is an honor to join the dynamic team at LCT and help drive its next chapter of innovation and growth," said Rogers. "With the increased focus on F&I refunds and cancellations, we have a great opportunity to elevate Refund Control© as the best and only compliance-driven technology for lenders of any size."

In addition to Rogers' new role, LCT announced the following key leadership team promotions: Glenn Munro has been promoted to CEO (previously president); Tyler Gray is now vice president of sales (previously director of sales); Courtney Pozez has been named vice president of operations (previously director of operations); and Ed Kisinger has been promoted to vice president, chief technology officer and client success (previously director of information technology and client success).

"It's been remarkable to see LCT's growth in just a few short years, working to transform how banks, credit unions and finance companies manage loan product cancellations and refunds," said Steve Greenfield, general partner at Automotive Ventures, who serves on LCT's board of directors and chairs its strategy committee. "At Automotive Ventures, we recognized early on the potential for LCT to lead in this critical space, and the Refund Control© platform has not only simplified and automated a once tedious and risky process, but it has also delivered significant value to lenders navigating an increasingly regulated environment."

About Lender Compliance Technologies

Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) is setting a new standard in compliance solutions for auto, RV, marine and powersports lenders. It brings together extensive industry experience in lending, recoveries, compliance and SaaS development to create a compliance-driven technology solutions company. Its cloud platform, Refund Control©, helps lenders take control of the cancellation and refund process of Voluntary Protection Products (VPP) to stay compliant with state and federal law. To learn more, visit lct1.com.

SOURCE Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT)