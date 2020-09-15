LCX Partners With Regula Forensics to Enhance Compliance, Reduce Fraud and Ensure a Frictionless Customer Experience

VADUZ, Liechtenstein and MINSK, Belarus, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liechtenstein-based LCX today announced a partnership with Regula Forensics, the world leader in supplying solutions for border and immigration control, as well as secure document examination.

Regula has three decades of experience in authenticating identity documents and other security documents. Since the 1990s, its products and solutions are used by law enforcement experts around the world. Today, Regula's customers include Ministries of Internal and Home Affairs, police, border and customs services, banks, insurance companies, airlines, and other organizations from every industry involving personal data processing all over the world.

LCX and Regula Forensics have signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership. In particular, LCX is utilizing Regula's digital forensic technology to comply with regulations as the know-your-customer (KYC) requirements in accordance with the Due Diligence Act (DDA) Liechtenstein. Regula's technology solution has been seamlessly integrated into LCX's investor on-boarding process used for LCX Terminal users now as well as investors in digital securities and tokenized assets in the future.

As part of the Liechtenstein Blockchain Act, all fintech companies that provide services in connection with tokens or virtual currencies are subject to money-laundering supervision and implementing the FATF standards and advanced due diligence.

"International collaboration with key players in leading industries has always been Regula's major value and strength," said Ivan Shumsky, CEO at Regula Forensics. "Cryptocurrency market is trending and engaging more and more expert companies to develop this industry further. Regula is proud to be trusted by leading fintech companies and be a part of cutting-edge solutions – such as LCX Terminal, which undoubtedly will contribute to the market progress."

"Regula's invaluable expertise and know-how play a key part at LCX to prevent identity document fraud and deliver a frictionless customer experience," said Monty Metzger, founder and CEO of LCX.

Regula is a global manufacturer of expert devices and software for authenticating personal documents, banknotes, and securities with more than 28 years of experience. Regula Document Reader SDK is a comparatively new solution by Regula that can be easily integrated into native, web, and hybrid mobile applications to build a seamless KYC process, extracting data and providing secure authentication.

To learn more, visit Regulaforensics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a global fintech company that aims to provide a range of products and services for the token economy in a regulated and compliant manner. LCX launched STO Launchpad as a one-stop tokenization platform for issuers and investors in security tokens and other crypto assets. The LCX Terminal brings together real-time and full historical data on all cryptocurrency markets, news, social analytics and trading signals, powerful analytics, smart order routing and trading execution capabilities — all on one solution.

To learn more, visit LCX.com and follow us on twitter at @LCX.

