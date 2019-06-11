LDV Hospitality Makes Its Debut On The High Seas With Onda By Scarpetta On Norwegian Encore

MIAMI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced an exclusive collaboration with LDV Hospitality to bring the critically-acclaimed Scarpetta concept to Norwegian Encore with Onda by Scarpetta, reaffirming the company's commitment to providing elevated dining experiences across the fleet.

The new restaurant is the first of its kind, and will join the Scarpetta portfolio's locations in New York, the Hamptons, N.Y., Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Newport, R.I., and London.

Onda by Scarpetta aboard Norwegian Encore Coming fall 2019, Norwegian Encore

The name Scarpetta is derived from the Italian expression, 'fare la Scarpetta,' which means to savor a meal to the last bite. Onda, or 'wave' in Italian, will adapt the same ethos and bring the charm and effortless elegance of its urbane Scarpetta sister to the sea. The menu will showcase the rich and bold flavors the modern Italian restaurant is known for, including a selection of beautifully prepared seafood and signature dishes, such as Yellowtail Crudo, Branzino, pastas made in-house daily such as Scarpetta's famous Spaghetti Tomato and Basil, and the very best desserts of the region, providing guests with a true 'la dolce vita,' or 'the good life,' experience.

"We are passionate about delivering innovative and exceptional experiences to our guests, and this exciting collaboration with LDV Hospitality showcases that commitment beautifully," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Onda by Scarpetta will be the perfect complement to the variety of spectacular offerings available on our soon-to-launch Norwegian Encore."

Onda captures the core design aesthetic of the land-based Scarpetta restaurants, bringing natural materials such as walnut and calacatta gold marble together in effortlessly elegant harmony while delivering a balance of comfort and refinement created by a contemporary, minimalist, Italian aesthetic. The new venue will feature an elegant atmosphere, modern design and expansive views available from within the restaurant or while dining outdoors on The Waterfront.

"We are excited to launch Onda, our first Scarpetta experience on the seas," said John Meadow, founder and president of LDV Hospitality. "Partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line and allowing us to connect with guests across the world is an extraordinary opportunity for us."

Many of the highly rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the company's history will be present on Norwegian Encore. With over 34 venues to be enjoyed, the ship will offer an eclectic blend of culinary fare for every palate, including:

Specialty Dining

American Diner, for all-American classics

Cagney's Steakhouse, serving premium cuts

Food Republic, for a fusion of worldly flavors

Le Bistro, serving the finest in French cuisine

Los Lobos , for premium Mexican fare

, for premium Mexican fare Ocean Blue, offering fresh seafood creations

Q, serving authentic Texas barbecue

barbecue Teppanyaki, for an entertaining Hibachi-style experience

Complimentary Dining

Garden Café, the three-meal buffet

Main Dining Rooms – The Manhattan Room, Savor and Taste

The Local Bar and Grill, for 24-hour pub fare

The Haven Restaurant, exclusive to guests of The Haven by Norwegian®

Sweets, Treats and More

Coco's, the ultimate indulgence with over-the-top sundaes, milkshakes, gelato and more

Dolce Gelato on The Waterfront

Starbucks ® , a full-service licensed store

, a full-service licensed store The Bake Shop, for French macarons, bonbons and cupcakes

Similar to the incredible dining venues aboard, Norwegian Encore is sure to be a paradise for cocktail connoisseurs with curated concoctions by James Beard Award-nominee and Bar-Lab founder, Gabe Orta, and cocktails on tap by celebrity mixologist Kathy Casey. Venues include:

The A-List Bar

The Cellars – A Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar, with its curated wine list of over 35 varietals

The District Brew House, with 24 beers on tap, 50 bottled beers from around the world and favorites from Miami's Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company Maltings Whiskey Bar

Mixx Bar

Skyline Bar

Sugarcane Mojito Bar

Vibe Beach Club, an expanded two-story, adults-only lounge with private sun deck

Staying true to the vision of bringing guests closer to the ocean through the available experiences on board, the quarter-mile-long oceanfront promenade - The Waterfront, will offer outdoor dining and lounging at Cagney's Steakhouse, Los Lobos, The Cavern Club, Dolce Gelato, Sugarcane Mojito Bar, Ocean Blue and the debuting Onda by Scarpetta.

Launching this fall, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, beginning November 24, 2019; four, five and seven-day itineraries to Bermuda and five and nine-day itineraries to Canada and New England from New York City beginning April 22, 2020; five, six and seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean from Miami beginning December 12, 2020; and in the spring of 2021 will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle. To learn more about Norwegian Encore and her itineraries, click here.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

For Norwegian Encore's press kit and assets, click here.

About LDV Hospitality

LDV is a boutique hospitality group that creates authentic and unique restaurant and cocktail bar experiences inspired by La Dolce Vita, "The Good Life." The group was founded by John Meadow in 2008, with critically acclaimed flagship Scarpetta restaurant, followed by signature brands American Cut and Dolce Italian. With its home based in New York City, LDV spans across nine cities throughout the country, including The Hamptons, Miami and Las Vegas. In addition to its signature brands, LDV develops tailor-made concepts for its hotel partners, working with iconic hotel partners such as The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Fontainebleau of Miami, Gurney's Resorts, The James New York – NoMad and most recently, the first international debut at Bvlgari Hotel London.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

