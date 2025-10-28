Le Haus Launches Exclusive Founder Membership, Redefining the Future of Luxury Travel and Living

A new standard for curated travel, guaranteed stays, and effortless belonging across the Caribbean and beyond

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Haus, a new members-only luxury travel and lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its Founder Membership, offering early members lifetime access to an evolving portfolio of curated villas, suites, and private residences across the Caribbean and future global destinations.

Designed for discerning travelers who crave ease, connection, and certainty, Le Haus combines the freedom of a vacation home, the service of a five-star hotel, and the belonging of a private club, without the burden of ownership or the restrictions of timeshares.

Le Haus

"Le Haus was built to remove the friction that has crept into modern luxury travel," said Ronald Ndoro-Mind, Founder and CEO of Le Haus. "Our members don't want to scroll through endless listings or gamble on quality. They want one membership, one community, and one concierge who already knows what matters to them."

Each Founder Member gains priority access to the brand's signature destinations, bespoke concierge service, and cultural programming designed to foster connection and rest. Memberships at this stage are limited to 100, offering early adopters unique privileges and long-term value within the Le Haus ecosystem.

The Founder Membership also serves as the cornerstone of a larger vision that extends beyond travel. In addition to destination stays, Le Haus is expanding its experience portfolio to include:

Existential Thoughts, a podcast exploring the intersection of rest, purpose, and design in modern life.

Le Haus Retreats, intimate gatherings in inspiring locations where members can disconnect, reset, and engage in meaningful discourse.

"True luxury today is about time and peace of mind," added Ndoro-Mind. "It's about knowing that every detail, from the design of your suite to the rhythm of your stay, has been considered. Le Haus exists to deliver that certainty."

Le Haus is currently accepting applications for Founder Memberships, with stays and access to the beach club available beginning 10 November 2025. For more information or to register interest, visit Le.Haus.

About Le Haus

Le Haus is a members-only lifestyle brand redefining how the world experiences luxury travel and belonging. Through a curated portfolio of Caribbean villas, suites, and residences, Le Haus offers guaranteed stays, personalized concierge service, and a global community of like-minded travelers. The brand's mission is simple: remove friction, create connection, and bring certainty back to the art of travel.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

909.573.7237

[email protected]

SOURCE Le Haus