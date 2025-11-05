Le Haus Launches Existential Thoughts, a Podcast Exploring Rest, Resistance, and the New Language of Luxury

Hosted by Le Haus founder Ronald Ndoro-Mind and Dr. Maurice Stinnett, Existential Thoughts examines how stillness and self-awareness are redefining modern luxury

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Haus , a new members-only luxury travel and lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its original podcast, Existential Thoughts, hosted by Ronald Ndoro-Mind, Founder & CEO of Le Haus, and Dr. Maurice Stinnett, global wellness and business leader.

Le Haus

Recorded quarterly from Le Haus destinations across the Caribbean, the series gathers thought leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs to explore how rest can be both resistance and renewal. Season One features twelve episodes beginning in the U.S. and culminating in Antigua & Barbuda during the inaugural Le Haus Wellness Retreat in March 2026.

At a time when "always-on" ambition has become quite a cultural norm, Existential Thoughts poses a simple but timely question: What if the truest form of success is slowing down?

"We created this show to challenge the idea that productivity defines worth," said Ronald Ndoro-Mind. "Existential Thoughts is about reclaiming stillness, reconnecting to purpose, and finding meaning in moments that ask us to pause."

Blending reflective conversation with cinematic sound and storytelling, the podcast sits at the intersection of philosophy, design, and wellness, and is a natural extension of the Le Haus ethos.

"True rest isn't a retreat from life," said Dr. Maurice Stinnett. "It's a radical act of presence. The moment we stop running from ourselves and start remembering who we are. That's where creativity and compassion begin."

The launch of Existential Thoughts marks the next evolution of Le Haus's mission to create a global ecosystem for intentional living. Through its Founder Membership, Le Haus offers access to curated villas and residences such as Turtle Cove House and Treehouse Beach Club, alongside immersive cultural programming and wellness experiences that go beyond traditional travel.

You can listen to Existential Thoughts now, available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and YouTube , or wherever you consume podcasts.

For more information, visit www.le.haus/podcast.

About Le Haus

Le Haus is a members-only lifestyle brand redefining how the world experiences luxury travel and belonging. Through a curated portfolio of Caribbean villas, suites, and residences, Le Haus offers guaranteed stays, personalized concierge service, and a global community of like-minded travelers. The brand's mission is simple: remove friction, create connection, and bring certainty back to the art of travel.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

909-573-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE Le Haus