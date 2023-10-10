Le Macaron French Pastries® Celebrates Growth and Expansion With Franchise Partners at Annual Meeting in Longboat Key

#1 Macaron Franchise Brand Welcomes Franchisees from Throughout the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Macaron French Pastries, the #1 macaron franchise brand, gathered with franchise partners from throughout the U.S. to commemorate a year of growth, innovation, and success. Franchisees from throughout the U.S. attended the annual meeting in Longboat Key where they participated in workshops, roundtable discussions, and learned about the brand's roadmap for the future.

Franchisees from throughout the U.S. attended the Le Macaron annual meeting in Long Boat Key where they participated in workshops, roundtable discussions, and learned about the brand's roadmap for the future.

Keynote speaker and founder Rosalie Guillem welcomed the franchisees and thanked them for their hard work and commitment. She promised the remainder of 2023 and 2024 would bring more innovation, exciting new flavors, and updated packaging to keep the brand fresh and relevant to consumers.

"Although the economy and inflation bring challenges to our industry, Le Macaron has so much to be grateful for as we capitalize on our success as the #1 macaron franchise brand," Guillem said. "We will continue to work together, learn from each other, and delight our customers with the most authentic, delicious macarons and pastries prepared by our French-trained chefs."

Le Macaron congratulated all its franchise owners with a special nod to upcoming locations in Columbus, Ohio, Tucson, Arizona, Long Beach, California, Sacramento, California, Pembroke Pines, Florida, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, New York, and Miami.

In addition to new locations, attendees were excited by the announcement of new products and flavors, including Ginger Chocolate and Banana Chocolate Macarons, and Yogurt Strawberry Gelato. In addition, Guillem said more seasonal flavors will be announced at a later date.

"Our new products and flavors reflect our commitment to continuous innovation so that we can continually treat our guests to new and exciting flavors," said Guillem.

ABOUT LE MACARON

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 70 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

Contact: Rhonda Price

[email protected]

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE Le Macaron