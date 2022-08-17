Le Macaron French Pastries® Latest Openings Cement Position as #1 Macaron Franchise in the United States

New locations in Alabama, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Tennessee Welcome Customers

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Macaron French Pastries, the #1 destination for authentic French macarons and pastries, announced four new locations this month in Alabama, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Tennessee. The openings solidify the brand's position as the top French Patisserie with 64 locations nationwide and at least 10 additional stores planned by the end of the year. The new locations include:

"We are delighted to welcome these new franchisees to the Le Macaron family," said founder Rosalie Guillem. "The owners of these locations are highly motivated and looking forward to interacting with guests as well as the communities they serve."

Le Macaron is purposefully expanding in new markets where customers clamor for delicious, authentic macarons, gourmet chocolates, French gelato, European-style coffee, and other classic French pastries. Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter, Audrey Saba, Le Macaron is committed to offering premium products and excellent service to its customers while also offering lucrative opportunities for franchisees.

"We have more than 15 franchises in various stages of development," said Le Macaron spokesperson Greg Guillem. "Our profitable annual unit volumes are exceeding expectations and fueling more growth, so it's a very exciting time for us."

Le Macaron's traditional music and European-style décor offers customers the experience of an inviting, sophisticated Parisian café. The menu features more than 20 flavors of macarons and frequently includes seasonal flavors and limited time offerings to celebrate holidays and special occasions. Macarons take center stage, but there are plenty of classic French pastries such as Napoleons, homemade chocolates, cakes, and gelato to tempt the most discerning sweet tooth. In addition to Le Macaron's cafes, the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business that operates at a brisk pace year around.

Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com.

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 64 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

