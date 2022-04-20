Le Macaron Secures Position As #1 French Patisserie and Authentic Macaron Franchise in The United States with New Locations in Albuquerque, Boston, and Grand Rapids

Rapidly Growing Franchise Has More Than Twice the Number of Locations as Any Competitors

SARASOTA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been 13 years since Le Macaron French Pastries® opened its first location in Sarasota, Florida in 2009. The business reunited a family with co-founders Rosalie Guillem and her daughter and son-in-law Audrey and Didier Saba at the helm. Rosalie's son, Gregory, opened the first franchise in Winter Park, Florida, and is now the company's Director of Operations and Franchising. Since Le Macaron first began franchising in 2012, it has rapidly expanded with more than 63 locations, making it the #1 French Pastries and Macaron Franchise in the United States. Growth continues throughout the country with three new locations announced in these cities:

Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. Le Macaron, the #1 French Pastries and Macaron franchise in the United States, recently opened three new locations in Michigan, Massachusetts, and New Mexico.

Grand Rapids, Michigan : Located downtown at 132 Monroe Center St. NW and operated by franchisees Bobbi Jo and William Blanton

: Located downtown at 132 Monroe Center St. NW and operated by franchisees and Albuquerque, New Mexico : Located at 6241 Riverside Plaza and operated by franchisees Tami O'Brien and her daughter, Victoria Ruggles

: Located at 6241 Riverside Plaza and operated by franchisees and her daughter, Somerville, Massachusetts : Located at 411 Artisan Way Somerville and operated by franchisee Debbie Hilton-Creek .

"We are delighted to welcome these new franchisees to the Le Macaron family," said Rosalie Guillem. "These are great locations with enthusiastic owners dedicated to their communities, so we know they will be successful."

Le Macaron is leading the way with America's steadily growing love affair with macarons. Although some industry experts predicted macarons would be a short-lived trend or a fad, a study by ventured.com reported that "The French macaron has had a 13 times increase in market penetration in the past 10 years." Guillem is not surprised, as her simple marketing strategy of sampling and educating about macarons has won over thousands of loyal customers.

"We tell our customers we are a premium brand with authentic macarons prepared fresh daily by our staff of French pastry chefs in Sarasota," she said. "We have more than 20 delicious flavors as well as seasonal flavors, and our macarons are handmade from scratch with raw ingredients. The quality is the biggest difference between our macarons and other brands, which are almost always frozen. Le Macaron offers freshly made macarons shipped daily to franchises on refrigerated trucks, so they are guaranteed to arrive bursting with flavor. Many customers say they are addicted after the first bite!"

Le Macaron delights customers with the ambience of a Parisian café, including colorful, sophisticated décor, traditional music, and a menu that boasts more than 20 flavors of macarons, pastries, gelato, coffee, chocolates, cakes, éclairs, European style beverages, and more. Macarons are also available in seasonal flavors to commemorate holidays and special occasions, and the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business as well.

"The macaron is the jewel of French pastries," explained Rosalie Guillem. "At just 70-80 calories, our customers consider them treats and permissible indulgences. They come to celebrate occasions with family and friends, to buy gifts, or simply to relax and enjoy our welcoming atmosphere."

According to Gregory Guillem, Director of Operations and Franchising, the expansion momentum will continue throughout 2022 with as many as 10 additional locations opening across the country.

"Currently we have 10 new franchises in various stages of development," he explained. "Some have recently signed agreements, some are undergoing construction, and a few are slated to open later this summer. It's a remarkably busy year for us, as more people are learning about the benefits and ease of starting their own Le Macaron franchise."

For more information about the Le Macaron French Pastries franchise opportunity please visit http://lemacaronfranchise.com/.

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 63 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 in 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur. In addition, Le Macaron holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category and was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com/.

Contact: Rhonda Price

[email protected]

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE Le Macaron