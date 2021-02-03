L&E Meridian Adds The Latest Envelope Inkjet Technology

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L&E Meridian, a local leader in direct mail and variable printing, is pleased to announce the addition of the new MCS Condor 250 process color inkjet. This new technology allows L&E Meridian to print high-quality, personalized, color envelopes at an affordable price. The MCS Condor 250 eliminates an outside printing step for clients, saving time and money. With a speed of up to 16,000pph (#10 envelopes per hour) and high-quality color, the MCS Condor 250 rises above the rest.

The MCS Condor 250 also compliments L&E Meridian's previous purchase of the MCS K146c, a process color cut-sheet inkjet press. Combined, the two machines make the economics and flexibility of inkjet press technology unmatched.

"Now with the MCS Condor 250 envelope inkjet printer, we can offer a true one-stop-shop for our clients," says Scott Bobowick, Executive Vice President. "The envelope is the first thing people see and it needs to look impressive and be price-friendly for our clients, which is why we are so excited to add the MCS Condor 250 to our line of services," continues Bobowick.

The MCS Condor 250 is designed specifically for professional direct mail manufacturing companies like L&E Meridian. Flexibility, ease of use, and excellent process color quality make the MCS Condor 250 ideal for many direct marketing opportunities.

About L&E Meridian

L&E Meridian has served the direct marking industry for almost 35 years. We value our relationships and strive to provide cutting edge technology to enhance our clients' experience. Over the years, the company has stayed on the cutting edge of technology, software, and equipment, while earning a reputation for integrity, commitment, and getting the job done. We work with national and local non-profits, financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies.

