Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts Makes A Splash In South Florida, Bringing High Design To An Emerging Design Destination With Le Meridien Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., along with national real estate developer Charles S. Cohen today announce the opening of Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Taking cues from the brand's mid-century design aesthetic, the top-to-bottom conversion of the property brings to life Le Méridien's distinctive French heritage and the allure of the Côte d'Azur to South Florida.

"With a nostalgic nod to the glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s, Le Méridien inspires travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye," said George Fleck, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing & Management. "The debut of this hotel is part of the brand's significant growth strategy and further reinforces our brand's commitment to ensuring that guests experience destinations around the globe through the lens of its European spirit."

Located just steps from the city's famed The Design Center of the Americas, the 12-story hotel, designed by David Ashen of dash design, features 245 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites. Throughout the exterior and interior of the hotel guests will find references to the sky and sea with design details such as a grand oculus in the lobby that frames the sky to pay homage the glamorous era of air travel, allowing guests to stargaze and view planes passing over. The guestrooms are minimal and modern in design with touches of blue and grey to reflect the destination, features custom-made headboards with mappings of the city inlaid into the wood veneer, and local photography captured by Elizabeth Gill Lui that celebrates the diverse architecture and environment of Fort Lauderdale.

"It was a true pleasure for us to partner with real estate developer Charles Cohen and Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts," says David Ashen, the founder of dash design, the interior design and brand consulting firm for Le Méridien. "The design we created supported the tenets of Le Méridien brand as well as the lifestyle that is emblematic for South Florida, both for its residents and visitors. Every detail was thought out: form, function, as well as beauty. The concept sets a standard that we are proud to have contributed."

Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in five culinary outlets throughout the hotel including the brands signature Latitude/Longitude Bar serving light fare at Le Méridien Hub and Cabana, as well as Toro Latin Kitchen, serving up a South American menu, La Bibloteca de Tequila which is an exclusive tequila bar and lounge, Constellation Café serving daily French fare, and the hotel's outdoor bar offering Caribbean-style fare poolside.

For meetings and events, the hotel offers 25,000 square feet of state-of-the-art flexible meeting space within a prime location, in the epicenter of South Florida. Conveniently located minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Fort Lauderdale Everglades Cruise Port, the new hotel also neighbors Las Olas Boulevard, downtown Fort Lauderdale and the evolving Dania Pointe.

Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport will also offer guests a sensorial environment through the brand's signature scent, which was developed with MALIN+GOETZ. Aptly named LM002 for airplane tail numbers, the alluring scent will be featured in the public spaces, as it is at all of Le Méridien's properties globally. Paying homage to its French roots, the brand also has a signature soundtrack that will fill the Hub and public spaces, curated by French Bossa Nova band Nouvelle Vague.

"Being able to bring the Le Méridien brand to South Florida has been an exciting venture," said Mr. Charles Cohen, developer and owner of Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale. "We've curated a team of esteemed professionals to bring the brand's French flair to life while paying homage to the maritime spirit of Fort Lauderdale. The hotel's design-centric appeal stands at the forefront – a visual story beautifully told by David Ashen with dash design, and the Pentagram team – and will be complemented by elevated dining experiences, innovative meetings and event spaces, and unrivaled service."

In addition, Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport will offer guests a variety of amenities including a signature Club Lounge with views of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a fully equipped state-of-the-art 1,200-square-foot Fitness Center and Yoga Room, an 82-foot zero-entry pool and an outdoor terrace called the "Water Club." The Hub will serve custom-brewed, barista-crafted coffee beverages as part of the brand's collaboration with illly coffee for guests to sip and savour.

