LE PORTIER COGNAC BY SHANNON SHARPE TEAMS UP WITH FATHEAD CEO AND FORMER SAN FRANCISCO 49ER CHRIS HETHERINGTON, HOSTING EXCLUSIVE BIG GAME KICK-OFF PARTY

Hall of Famer teams up with (new) Co-Owner of Fathead to Rewrite the NFL Entrepreneur Playbook.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Portier Cognac by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe today revealed his premium cognac, 'Shay by Le Portier' will partner with 11-year NFL Veteran, former San Francisco 49er, and Co-Owner / CEO of Fathead, Chris Hetherington, for the Annual Big Game Kick-Off Party on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Brezza, located inside Resorts World.

Le Portier and Fathead will host an elite crowd of athletes, entertainers and VIP guests for a night characterized by Sharpe's signature "Club Shay Shay" state of mind, and Fathead's fan-focused "Go Big" spirit.

Shannon Sharpe's Shay by Le Portier.

"So much inspiration in my life comes from the places I've been, and people I've met through professional football," says Sharpe. "I started thinking, 'What if I could share that sense of connection and conversation with friends, with everyone!' That's the reason for creating Le Portier."

Founded by Sharpe, Le Portier is a testament to Sharpe's unbridled passion for cognac. Leveraging deep industry expertise and insider resources, the founders have researched and developed a dynamic approach to the spirits market. They are proudly embarking on what promises to be an exciting, lucrative partnership as Battle Born Spirits, LLC, launching their first expression, Le Portier Shay VSOP.

"Fathead celebrates the fan in all of us, and we are driven by an unwavering commitment to make being a fan more exciting," said CEO, Chris Hetherington. "As a former NFL player, I see Super Bowl week as the perfect moment to introduce Fathead 2.0. This announcement underscores how powerful a launchpad the NFL can be for players seeking to extend their on-field success into the business community."

Fathead, renowned as the indisputable GOAT of licensed and custom decals, is now steered by a dynamic team of seasoned executives. Drawing from extensive expertise in sports, marketing, technology, licensing, operations and finance, this ownership team promises to elevate the brand to unprecedented heights. Fathead will add new media capabilities to its app, turning decals into dynamic digital engagement portals, allowing closer engagement between fans and their favorite athletes / celebrities.

This collaboration reaffirms the commitment to celebrate and share the passion of fandom with some of the industry's biggest influencers and leaders. This year's party is in partnership with the International Football Alliance (IFA) and Jack Daniels.

ABOUT LE PORTIER

Le Portier Shay is a premium cognac that challenges traditional market norms by offering the complexity of a luxury VSOP at a more accessible price point. Shay is a sophisticated spirit and a modern expression of an ancient craft; a world-class blend of Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne and Fin Bois, aged for more than four years in French Oak Barrels. Its exceptional taste has been recognised across the most prestigious and influential competitions worldwide, achieving Platinum – Best in Class at the SIP Awards, placing it above all other established cognac greats in the category, as well as Gold from The Spirits Business in the VSOP Super Premium category.

ABOUT SHANNON SHARPE

Shannon Sharpe is a sports analyst and former National Football League (NFL) Pro Football Hall of Famer. Sharpe currently hosts his podcast "Club Shay Shay" – that has quickly become the fastest growing digital show, achieving 226k subscribers in 9 episodes and 8.5m views in its first 9 weeks.

About Fathead

The undisputed industry leader in officially licensed graphic decals, Fathead provides innovation-fueled physical and digital products that bring fans closer to what they love. Fathead enjoys relationships with the world's most prominent, impactful properties and characters. Fathead allows fans to express themselves through personalized custom products like, Big Head cutouts, mural graphics and wrapped canvas. Further, the Fathead app opens a world of digital engagement by allowing fans to effortlessly create personalized Fatheads, purchase their favorite products and play mini-games. Fathead fuels the fan in all of us, helping celebrate life's most meaningful moments.

