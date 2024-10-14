Le-Vel Donates $225,000 in Vital Nutrition, Delivering 64,000 Meals to Aid Hurricane Relief

Global wellness brand donates shakes to aid disaster recovery, supporting hurricane victims with vital nutritional resources

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, the world leader in premium nutrition and lifestyle products, has generously donated approximately 64,000 of its meal replacement shakes–valued at nearly $225,000—to Convoy of Hope to support those affected by the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This donation aims to provide crucial nutritional support to individuals in need as they navigate the difficult path to recovery.

Le-Vel's THRIVE Lifestyle Mix Shakes are an ultra-micronized formula, rich in nutrients and minerals, designed to support lean muscle development, weight management, and overall well-being. Each serving contains a powerful blend of protein, antioxidants and extracts, offering a well-balanced meal replacement option for those who may have limited access to food in various states during this time of crisis.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by these natural disasters," said Le-Vel Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper. "We're proud to partner with Convoy of Hope in providing premium nutrition, high-quality shakes to individuals and families who need it most. This contribution is a reflection of our core values—giving back and supporting communities in times of need."

Convoy of Hope , a humanitarian non-profit organization, is on the ground providing disaster relief, distributing food, water, and essential supplies to those affected by the hurricanes in recent weeks. Le-Vel's Lifestyle Mix is an integral part of these relief efforts, ensuring that victims receive balanced, nutrient-dense shakes as they work to rebuild their lives from these disasters.

"Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful for our partnership with Le-Vel Brands. The huge shipment of Thrive Lifestyle Mix Meal Replacement Shakes is exactly what hurricane survivors need. Many still have no power, no water, and no way to prepare food, so these meal replacement shakes are truly life sustaining. Convoy of Hope couldn't do what we do to offer help and hope in times of crisis without great partners like Le-Vel," says Ethan Forhetz, VP of Public Engagement, Convoy of Hope.

In addition to supporting lean muscle and fitness, the Lifestyle Mix Shakes provide essential nutrients that can help individuals maintain their health during times of stress and uncertainty. They're gluten-free and packed with a blend of vitamins and minerals, including Biotin & Calcium, making them ideal for those facing food shortages or dietary restrictions.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back, Le-Vel continues to support charitable initiatives that help communities in need across the nation and the globe. This donation is one of many efforts the company has made to aid disaster recovery and provide relief to those affected by catastrophic events.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

