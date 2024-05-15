Le-Vel Leads the Charge in Supporting Cancer Research & Initiatives for 2024/2025

One notable event showcasing Le-Vel's dedication to this cause was the Dick Vitale Gala held on May 3rd, 2024. Le-Vel was honored to participate in this significant event, which raised over $24 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation's Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. The gala's mission of raising awareness and funds for children battling cancer resonates deeply with Le-Vel's values and mission. To date, the V Foundation has awarded over $84 million in pediatric cancer research grants.

Among the distinguished honorees and award winners at the Dick Vitale Gala were prominent figures such as Derek Jeter, Jeff Gordon, Rick Barnes, Nikki McCray, and Jim Kelly. Their commitment to supporting cancer research and advocacy aligns with Le-Vel's mission to make a positive impact in the fight against cancer.

Le-Vel's dedication to supporting cancer organizations extends beyond individual events. The company's THRIVE Against Cancer Campaign has raised nearly $10 million to date, with a significant portion of proceeds from the THRIVE Against Cancer DFT contributing to various cancer organizations.

"We are honored to support cancer organizations and foundations dedicated to finding a cure and providing support to those affected by cancer," says Jason Camper, Founder & CEO of Le-Vel. "At Le-Vel, giving back is ingrained in our culture, and we remain committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families impacted by cancer."

Le-Vel looks forward to continuing its partnership with cancer organizations and foundations in the ongoing fight against cancer, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and collective action in driving progress.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

