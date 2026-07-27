Le-Vel Rx Surpasses 1,000 Customers Within Days, Powering Le-Vel's Expansion Into Telehealth

The new personalized wellness platform reaches major launch milestones, connecting customers with independent licensed healthcare providers through a modern, digital-first telehealth experience.

FRISCO, Texas, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After its official launch in mid-July, Le-Vel Rx has already welcomed more than 1,000 customers, signaling strong demand for Le-Vel's newest innovation in personalized wellness.

Building on more than a decade of leadership in the health and wellness industry, Le-Vel has officially expanded into telehealth with the launch of Le-Vel Rx—a personalized wellness platform designed to make clinician-guided care more accessible, more convenient, and more aligned with today's lifestyle.

The new personalized wellness platform reaches major launch milestones, connecting customers with independent licensed healthcare providers through a modern, digital-first telehealth experience.

Built around the belief that wellness should be personalized and accessible, Le-Vel Rx introduces a modern, digital-first experience that connects individuals with independent licensed healthcare providers, personalized wellness pathways, trusted clinical and pharmacy partners, and convenient access from home. The platform represents a significant evolution of the Le-Vel ecosystem, expanding beyond lifestyle supplementation to deliver a comprehensive wellness experience tailored to individual goals.

Le-Vel Rx has launched with three core wellness categories available now:

Weight Management

Microdosing

Longevity

These initial offerings represent the first phase of Le-Vel Rx and are designed to provide individuals with access to personalized wellness solutions supported by licensed professionals, digital tools, and ongoing care resources.

Through the Le-Vel Rx platform, users can explore wellness options with the support of:

Clinician-guided pathways

Personalized wellness support

Trusted licensed clinical and pharmacy partners

Digital access and at-home convenience

Ongoing support and 24/7 patient care resources

Flexible subscription options, including 1-month and 3-month plans

"Le-Vel Rx represents a powerful next step in our vision for the future of wellness. We've built Le-Vel Brands on innovation, simplicity, and a relentless commitment to helping people live better. With Le-Vel Rx, we've expanded that mission by creating a more personalized, accessible path to wellness—one that meets people where they are, supports their individual goals, and brings trusted Telehealth solutions into the Le-Vel ecosystem in a meaningful way. This is about giving people more options, more support, and more control over their wellness journey."

— Jason Camper, Founder & CEO, Le-Vel Brands

The debut of Le-Vel Rx reflects a broader evolution in consumer wellness—one shaped by convenience, personalization, and the growing demand for integrated care experiences that fit into everyday life. By combining digital accessibility with clinician-guided support and category-specific wellness solutions, Le-Vel Rx is designed to deliver a more seamless and empowering experience for those seeking targeted support.

Le-Vel Rx is evaluating additional wellness categories to release in the near future, including:

Expanded prescription wellness and peptide pathways

Men's hormone health

Women's hormone health

Hair health, rejuvenation, and growth

Sexual wellness solutions

As the platform evolves, Le-Vel Rx is expected to continue expanding its category offerings and support options—further strengthening Le-Vel Brands' broader wellness ecosystem and presence in the personalized wellness space.

The launch of Le-Vel Rx underscores Le-Vel's continued investment in innovation and its long-term commitment to meeting the changing needs of today's wellness consumer. By extending beyond traditional product categories and into digitally enabled wellness access, Le-Vel is opening the door to a more personalized future—one where support, convenience, and expert-guided solutions work together to help people pursue their goals with confidence.

Le-Vel Rx is available now.

Learn More

To learn more about Le-Vel Rx, visit www.le-vel.com/rx. Media representatives may request additional information, interviews, or assets by contacting the Le-Vel Marketing & Communications team at [email protected].

About Le-Vel Rx

Le-Vel Rx, LLC is an affiliated company within the Le-Vel family of brands that provides access to telehealth services through independent licensed healthcare providers and licensed pharmacy partners. Through the Le-Vel Rx platform, eligible individuals may connect with independent licensed healthcare providers for telehealth consultations and, where determined medically appropriate by the treating provider, may receive prescriptions that are dispensed by licensed pharmacy partners. Le-Vel Rx does not practice medicine, employ healthcare providers, prescribe medications, compound medications, or dispense pharmaceuticals.

About Le-Vel Brands, LLC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Le-Vel Brands is a direct sales health and wellness company and home to the iconic THRIVE product line. In just over a decade, Le-Vel has achieved more than $3 billion in lifetime sales, paid nearly $1.5 billion in commissions to Brand Promoters, and shipped over $600 million in free products to customers worldwide. With 30 patents secured and a community of over 10 million customers, Le-Vel continues to set the standard for innovation in wellness and direct sales.

Media Contact

Le-Vel Brands — Marketing & Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.le-vel.com/rx

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands