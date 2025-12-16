Le-Vel's XERA Launch Goes Live, Redefining Age-Defying Transformation with Proprietary Exosome Technology

Global Wellness Company Debuts Breakthrough Exosome Skin System After Historic Preorder Success

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, the leader in premium wellness and lifestyle innovations, is proud to announce the launch of XERA, an advanced Exosome Skin Technology System designed to transform how skin repairs, restores, and renews itself. Following years of research and development along with months of beta-testing and Preorders, Le-Vel is proud to announce, XERA is officially here and available to all.

XERA by Le-Vel

XERA by Le-Vel made its world debut in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in October, during Le-Vel's final Lifestyle Getaway of the year. Attendees experienced the innovation firsthand inside the exclusive Xperience Lab, where Promoters had the opportunity to try the system and witness visible results within minutes. The excitement surrounding the live reveal and real-time transformations solidified XERA as one of Le-Vel's most anticipated launches to date.

Following an extraordinary November launch, where XERA shattered records with the most successful preorder campaign in Le-Vel's history—selling out in just 72 hours—all preorder shipments have now been fulfilled. With overwhelming demand continuing to build, XERA has officially moved out of preorder status and is fully available for purchase, offering customers and promoters multiple options to experience one of the most anticipated product launches Le-Vel has ever seen.

"XERA represents a defining moment for our brand and the next evolution of Le-Vel innovation," said Jason Camper, Le-Vel Founder & CEO. "We've spent years pushing boundaries in nutritional science, and now we're doing the same for skin technology. This Exosome-powered system doesn't just improve the appearance of your skin, it activates your skin's natural ability to repair and rejuvenate. It's truly a new era for skin rejuvenation and age-defying transformation."

A Breakthrough System Powered by Proprietary Exosome Technology

Each product in the XERA by Le-Vel System is engineered to optimize absorption, enhance cellular communication, and visibly improve skin tone, texture, elasticity, and youthful radiance.

The XERA Dermal Prepping Cleanser is a gentle, nutrient-rich cleanser that purifies, balances, and primes your skin for maximum absorption. This step preps the surface, removes impurities, and allows exosomes to penetrate effectively for visible, lasting results. To use, apply a small amount to damp skin, massage gently, and rinse thoroughly.

Then apply the XERA Exosome Daily Repair Hydrator morning and night to clean, dry skin. This lightweight, deeply penetrating daily hydrator is infused with hundreds of billions of exosomes & peptides to enhance barrier function, lock in moisture, and promote youthful radiance.

Follow with the XERA Exosome Tightening Repair Lift, a true breakthrough repair and tightening serum that delivers instant lift and long-term repair. Users experience visible results in minutes that last for up to 10 hours, from firmer and smoother to more luminous skin that continues to improve with consistent use. Simply, apply a thin layer to clean skin, allow it to set, and watch your skin visibly tighten before your eyes.

The feedback from those who have tried XERA has been nothing short of transformative:

"It smoothed my forehead lines in 5 minutes! Results I have never seen, even spending $$$ on treatments, and no waiting weeks to see the difference!" – Laura W.

"These results are phenomenal! Once again, Le-Vel produces high-quality results powered by science!" – Bobbie D.

"Ten minutes and my jaw is still on the floor. Nothing else compares!" – Tiamaria P.

"I am blown away! You literally watch and feel it tighten right before your eyes. The best part is your makeup goes on smooth and doesn't pile up." – Sheila G.

The wait is over. The future of skin rejuvenation & age-defying transformation is here. XERA is now available for purchase at: www.le-vel.com/XERA

Follow Le-Vel and XERA for updates, real-time results, and behind-the-scenes content.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel is a premium health and wellness company offering cutting-edge nutritional and skincare solutions. The brand is best known for the THRIVE Experience, the advanced THRIVE ELITE Experience, and its newest innovation, myGLP—a holistic dietary system designed to support the body's natural GLP-1 production for healthy metabolism, digestion, mental clarity, and appetite control. With more than 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, Le-Vel ships to markets across North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with continued expansion into Europe and South America empowering individuals worldwide to take control of their health and lifestyle.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/THRIVEbyLeVelBrands/

Media Contact: Chante' Markus [email protected]

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands