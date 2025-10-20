Lea Jansen and Christopher Haworth Crowned Champions at Life Time's Inaugural LT Open, Each Taking Home $50,000

Jansen claimed the Women's Singles crown, battling Parris Todd for four games. Haworth captured the Men's Singles title following an intense five-game battle against Federico Staksrud. Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi, whose vision for the LT Open became reality this weekend, was courtside Sunday to witness the semifinal and finals action. Tennis legend and Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board Chair Andre Agassi presented trophies to both champions.

"With the LT Open, I envisioned an event where athletes go at it like gladiators," Akradi said. "You watch singles pickleball, particularly a best of five match, and it's very physical and takes a massive amount of focus. This is the start of something tremendous for the sport and it is some of the best pickleball I've seen. I can't wait to see how this will grow as the premier singles tournament worldwide."

Second-place finishers and top seeds Todd and Staksrud each earned $15,000.

Thousands of fans descended upon Life Time Peachtree Corners for courtside access, live entertainment, and exclusive giveaways, including the official LT Pro 48 Pickleball, the same ball used in both the LT Open and the PPA Tour. The full Main Draw through Championship matches were broadcast across PPA Tour YouTube, PickleballTV, and FS2, bringing the action to fans nationwide. Replays of the matches are also available on the PPA Tour YouTube channel.

The LT Open was also the first U.S. tournament to implement on-site professional paddle testing using a GNG machine: A portable device developed by Pickle Pro Labs (PPL) and certified by the United Pickleball Association of America (UPA-A). This machine ensures paddles meet strict deflection and power standards, helping maintain fair play.

Life Time has quickly expanded its pickleball offerings, establishing itself as the leader in premier pickleball experiences across its athletic country clubs. In the first six months of 2025, 3.1 million participants have taken part in pickleball across the company's 800+ courts. Life Time members are playing an average of 6.8 times per month in 2025 compared to 3.8 times a month in 2023. Life Time has also delivered 26,000 pickleball lessons across its courts in the first half of 2025.

Life Time Peachtree Corners is regarded as a premier destination for pickleball tournament play with 32 pickleball courts (indoor and outdoor), stadium seating for events and a racquet sports pro shop.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . You can also follow Life Time Pickleball on Instagram.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.