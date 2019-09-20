Lea Michele Announces First-Ever Holiday Album Christmas In The City Available October 25 From Sony Music Masterworks - Preorder Now

"This album is something I've wanted to do for such a long time," says LEA MICHELE of Christmas in The City . "Christmas is my favorite holiday and it has always been such a special time with my family. I always go back home and spend Christmas in New York, so when I think of the holidays I think of the city. This album is really a celebration of that magic and spirit of my hometown. I am so excited to share the songs I grew up with and I hope it brings listeners a lot of joy this season!"

Christmas in The City reunites Lea with songwriter and producer Adam Anders, as the two return for their first collaborative project since working together on Glee. Produced by Anders and fellow Glee collaborator Peer Astrom, the album features timeless hits like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and more, as well as "Christmas in New York," a new original co-written by Lea and Adam that is sure to become an instant classic. With star-studded collaborators handpicked by Lea, including fellow Glee alum Darren Criss, Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff and Broadway favorite Cynthia Erivo, Christmas in The City delivers the spirit of the holidays in true New York style.

LEA MICHELE – CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY

TRACKLISTING



It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Christmas in New York I'll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Jonathan Groff ) Do You Want To Build a Snowman? Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Silent Night White Christmas (feat. Darren Criss ) Silver Bells Angels We Have Heard on High (feat. Cynthia Erivo) O Holy Night

ABOUT LEA MICHELE

Since making her Broadway debut at just eight years old in Les Misérables, Lea Michele has continued to be a powerhouse on both stage and screen as well as a chart-topping solo artist and New York Times bestselling author. Following her critically acclaimed performance as "Wendla" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Spring Awakening, she made her television debut as perfectionist firecracker "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, award-winning musical series Glee. The breakout role earned the actress both a Teen's Choice Award and People's Choice Award, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Lea's love for music has always been a focus point in her career, signing to Columbia Records and making her solo album debut with 2014's Louder, which notched a Top 5 position on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. Lea added best-selling author to her resume that same year, releasing her first book entitled "Brunette Ambition," which quickly became a New York Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. In 2017, she released her sophomore album Places and hit the road for a series of sold-out North American tour dates as well as a co-headlining slot on the LM/DC Tour alongside fellow Glee alum Darren Criss.

