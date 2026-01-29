Lead Glass Pro Expands Turnkey Radiation Shielding Supply for Medical Imaging Construction Projects

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Glass Pro, a U.S.-based supplier of radiation shielding products for medical imaging environments, announced continued growth in its capabilities and product offerings to support hospitals, imaging centers, and construction teams working on X-ray and diagnostic imaging projects across the United States.

Medical imaging construction projects require strict compliance with federal, state, and facility-specific radiation safety requirements. Lead Glass Pro specializes in supplying radiation shielding materials used in X-ray, CT, fluoroscopy, cath lab, nuclear medicine, and interventional imaging rooms. The company's product line includes X-ray lead glass, lead-lined doors and frames, lead-lined drywall and lead sheet, leaded acrylic, lead-lined windows, and specialized shielding accessories.

Lead Glass Pro works closely with general contractors, medical contractors, architects, physicists, and facility managers to ensure shielding products are specified correctly and delivered in accordance with project timelines. The company emphasizes clear communication, accurate fabrication, and packaging designed to reduce handling risk at the jobsite.

"Radiation shielding is not an area where assumptions can be made," said management at Lead Glass Pro. "Every project has different equipment, wall assemblies, and regulatory requirements. Our role is to help teams get the correct shielding products with confidence, without delays or confusion during construction."

In addition to supplying physical materials, Lead Glass Pro provides technical guidance to help customers understand lead equivalency requirements, glazing configurations, and installation considerations. While shielding designs must ultimately be approved by a qualified radiation physicist, the company aims to make the procurement process more efficient by aligning products with approved plans and specifications.

Lead Glass Pro ships to job sites throughout the United States and supports both new construction and retrofit projects. Products are crated and labeled to support proper receiving and inspection procedures, helping reduce the risk of damage and downstream delays. The company also works with customers on logistics planning for oversized or heavy shielding components.

As healthcare facilities continue to modernize imaging departments and expand diagnostic capacity, demand for reliable radiation shielding solutions remains critical. Lead Glass Pro's focus on medical imaging applications allows the company to support projects of varying scale, from single-room upgrades to multi-room imaging suites.

