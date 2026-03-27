LEAD Public Schools Selects Zum to Deliver Reliable, Modern Student Mobility

Nashville-Area Charter Schools Partner with Zum to Modernize Transportation; Driver Hiring Event Scheduled March 31–April 1

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAD Public Schools, a leading Nashville-area charter school network, has selected Zūm to modernize student transportation beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering reliable, transparent service for students and families, while underscoring Zum's strong national growth.

LEAD Public Schools, a leading Nashville-area charter school network, has selected Zūm to modernize student transportation beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering reliable, transparent service for students and families, while underscoring Zum’s strong national growth.

Zum will serve LEAD Public Schools, including seven charter schools serving students and families across the Metro-Nashville community, with strong interest from other Charter network leaders across Nashville. Zum is transforming student mobility by replacing fragmented, outdated systems with a fully integrated, technology-driven platform. Families benefit from real-time visibility, consistent on-time performance, and a safer, more reliable transportation experience.

"In LEAD Public Schools, we prioritize the academic, social, and emotional success of our students—and that starts with a safe and reliable ride to school every day," said Dr. Ricki Gibbs II, CEO of LEAD Public Schools. "We are committed to ensuring every student has access to school each day, and Zum's track record of on-time performance, seamless communication, and modern technology stood out. We are confident their strong operational performance will bring meaningful improvements for our students and families, and we look forward to partnering together."

"Each day, more than 26 million students rely on student mobility, making it the largest mass mobility system in the country," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "We founded Zum to bring reliability, transparency, and modern technology to these systems, ensuring every student has a dependable ride to school every day. We are excited to partner with LEAD to build a strong team in Tennessee."

Zum will host driver hiring events on Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at SpringHill Suites (7109 Town Center Way, Brentwood, TN) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All existing and new drivers are encouraged to attend, with Zum providing training for those new to the profession. Competitive wages, benefits, and professional development opportunities are offered, along with modern buses and advanced safety systems. For more information and updates on upcoming hiring events, please visit Zum's hiring page.

Through Zum, LEAD Public Schools will benefit from:

Modern technology and transparency: Real-time tracking, proactive notifications, and clear communication

Real-time tracking, proactive notifications, and clear communication Reliable service: Optimized routing and disciplined operations delivering an average of 98% on-time performance

Optimized routing and disciplined operations delivering an average of 98% on-time performance A strong driver and monitor workforce model and culture: Competitive pay, benefits, and professional training that attracts and retains qualified drivers.

Competitive pay, benefits, and professional training that attracts and retains qualified drivers. Enhanced safety and fleet quality: Modern buses equipped with advanced safety features

Modern buses equipped with advanced safety features A parent-first experience: Real-time updates through the Zum app, with a 4.9 out of 5-star family satisfaction rating across 1.5 million reviews

Today, Zum serves more than 4,000 schools across 15 states, including major districts such as Kansas City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District, Oakland Unified School District, Omaha Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, San Francisco Unified School District, and Seattle Public Schools.

To learn more about how Zum is delivering safe, reliable, and modern student transportation, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with a fully integrated platform that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market - the largest segment of the mass mobility industry - Zum is designed to deliver a predictable, safe, and seamless experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,000 schools across 15 states rely on Zum's advanced platform, with customers now deploying its groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology to modernize vehicles and strengthen grid resilience. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, and SoftBank. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield

Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm