The School District of Philadelphia Moves to Modernize Student Mobility with Zum

Pennsylvania District Partners with Zum for Transportation, Beginning in 2026-27 School Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The School District of Philadelphia (PA) has selected Zūm to modernize its student mobility operations beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The partnership reinforces the district's commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and transparent transportation for students and families and reflects Zum's continued expansion nationwide.

The School District of Philadelphia (PA) has selected Zūm to modernize its student mobility operations beginning in the 2026–2027 school year.

Zum's technology-led and data-driven approach to student mobility improves safety, transparency, communication, and efficiency - ensuring drivers take the most efficient routes and giving parents and schools real-time visibility into the status of each ride. Zum will cover a minimum of 200 routes covering ~330 schools for the district.

"We are privileged to partner with The School District of Philadelphia to set a new standard for reliable and efficient transportation across the district," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "Through Zum's advanced technology and operational expertise, families in Philadelphia will have peace of mind knowing every student has a dependable ride to school. We look forward to serving this welcoming and diverse school community and building our team in Philadelphia."

Zum has a strong track record of addressing driver shortages by recruiting experienced drivers and training and certifying new drivers. Competitive pay, benefits, and professional training help attract and retain qualified drivers and monitors, designed to ensure full route coverage and dependable service.

Zum will host a three-day hiring event May 5-7, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Unique Experience Social Space (2823 Schiller St., Philadelphia, PA 19134). Existing drivers and monitors, as well as new applicants, are encouraged to apply. For more information and updates on upcoming hiring events, please visit Zum's hiring page.

Through Zum, the School District of Philadelphia will benefit from:

Modern technology and enhanced transparency: Real-time bus tracking, proactive notifications, and clear communication provide families with peace of mind while giving districts greater operational visibility.

Reliable transportation that supports student success: Optimized routes and disciplined operations deliver predictable service with an average on-time performance rate of 98% —helping reduce transportation-related student absences.

Modern buses and enhanced safety systems: State-of-the-art, air conditioned buses equipped with advanced safety technology improve the experience for both students and drivers.

A parent-friendly transportation experience: The Zum app provides real-time updates on bus location and student pickup and drop-off status, giving families visibility into every ride. Zum's average family satisfaction rating is 4.9 out of 5-Stars across more than 1.5 million total ratings.

Zum partners with school districts to deliver a fully integrated platform that improves reliability, visibility, and operational performance at scale. Adopted in 17 states, Zum now operates a unified system across more than 4,500 schools including major districts in Los Angeles, CA, Omaha, NE, Kansas City, MO, Oakland, CA, Roanoke, VA, and San Francisco, CA.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe and reliable student mobility, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield

Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm