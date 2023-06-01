Lead2Pipeline Expands Buyer Database in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Hires Thought Leadership Industry Veteran, and Moves from New York to Austin

Lead2Pipeline's GDPR-first buyer database grew 75% in Asia-Pacific and 150% across EMEA over the past 12 months





and 150% across EMEA over the past 12 months B2B thought leadership industry veteran Jarrett Simisky joins Lead2Pipeline as Senior Director





joins Lead2Pipeline as Senior Director Lead2Pipeline moves its headquarters from New York, NY to Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead2Pipeline, a B2B demand generation service used by global technology companies, announced its proprietary database of buyers has grown to more than 57 million worldwide. The company successfully recruited thought leadership industry veteran, Jarrett Simisky, to keep up with rising demand for lower funnel programs. To align itself with its growing technology customers, the company moved its headquarters from New York to Austin, Texas.

Lead2Pipeline Inc.

Over the past twelve months, Lead2Pipeline's GDPR-first database has grown to more than 57 million global buyers, increasing 75% across Asia Pacific and 150% across EMEA.

The company is one of only twenty global lead gen providers certified by LeadScale for verified leads which exceed GDPR standards for digital compliance. This allows Lead2Pipeline to deliver fully GDPR compliant lower funnel demand gen programs via email and phone across the DACH region (Austria, Germany, Switzerland) in English, French and German.

Outside EMEA, the company has seen growth in Spanish-language programs across Latin America. Additionally, clients based in Singapore and Australia have been growing faster than their US counterparts, indicating a promising recovery for technology companies in Asia Pacific.

"Our customers rely on our database to reach technology buyers in each region," explained Chip Klang, Co-Founder and CEO at Lead2Pipeline. "Despite the global recession, they continue to build pipeline for their sales teams by focusing on data and exclusively targeting buyers demonstrating intent for their solutions."

As technology marketers face increased pressure to produce lower funnel (buyer-ready) leads for their sales teams, demand for research and survey-based content has grown significantly.

To help design and scale these lower funnel content syndication programs, Lead2Pipeline successfully recruited one of the industry's most experienced thought leadership sales experts, Jarrett Simisky. Based in Boston, MA, Simisky has driven growth and forged partnerships at prolific brands, including QuinStreet (acquired by TechnologyAdvice), TCI, and TechTarget.

"I'm excited to join Lead2Pipeline at a time when tech marketers are seeking guidance for their full funnel demand generation programs," says Simisky. "Lead2Pipeline's cutting edge intent signals allow our clients to target their high-quality content campaigns with precision."

As SaaS companies grew rapidly during the pandemic, many built teams outside the Bay Area, Boston, and New York. Austin, Texas has been a major beneficiary of this nationwide migration of flex tech workers. In addition to engineering and customer success teams, Austin hosts a thriving tech marketing community.

Earlier this year, Lead2Pipeline moved its headquarters from New York City, where the company was founded, to Austin, while maintaining a remote global workforce. The company expects to build strong relationships across the Austin tech marketing community, with key team members permanently based in Texas.

"Technology giants and well-funded startups are laying down roots in Austin. We see a bright future for the growth of this city, and we want to build alongside our clients." added Klang.

About Lead2Pipeline

Lead2Pipeline helps drive growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including VMware, Splunk, and BambooHR. Using artificial intelligence and privacy-protected intent data with full CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliance, the company delivers top, middle, and bottom of funnel demand generation campaigns across its proprietary database of 57M technology and business buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com .

Media Contact:

Sourabh Kothari

415-418-0195

[email protected]

SOURCE Lead2Pipeline Inc.