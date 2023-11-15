Lead2Pipeline Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner Awards for Exemplary Support of Modern Tech Marketers

Lead2Pipeline Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:11 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media recently announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting their customers and helping drive growth. Lead2Pipeline was selected in this exclusive group of 389 companies across more than 100 categories.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Companies were put through a months-long vetting process by Inc., and then assessed on direct feedback provided by their clients. According to Inc., the Power Partner Award was created to help leaders make better decisions about which vendors to hire, recognizing those B2B partners that truly put their clients first.

"Our customers have evolved their demand generation strategies with a hyper focus on targeted accounts. They rely on our database and full funnel programs to keep their sales pipelines healthy, as competition for tech platforms has never been more intense. Thus, knowing exactly which prospects to target with each offer has become a core capability for modern tech marketers, replacing older "spray and pray" campaigns." said Chip Klang, Co-Founder and CEO at Lead2Pipeline.

While numerous B2B marketing agencies and demand gen providers cut staff this year, Lead2Pipeline has seen continued growth for its global team. Refusing to outsource its campaigns to offshore prospecting companies, Lead2Pipeline saw significant growth in late stage and tailor made campaigns for larger tech clients.

"Some demand gen providers require their clients to fill out extensive templates specifying every aspect of their campaign. Why? If you're the expert and you're sitting on mountains of real-time intent data, why aren't you actively designing campaigns for your clients? After all, you're the last mile between your client and active buyers." explained Lead2Pipeline Sales Manager, Sean Tuohy.

Demand for low cost, unqualified top-of-funnel leads plummeted in 2023. In part, due to AI-enabled prospecting services and enhanced profile data offered by platforms like ZoomInfo, 6sense, and TechTarget, amongst others. This shift in demand generation practices for tech marketers is part of a strategic realignment with their sales teams.

"There is only one leading indicator and one lagging indicator that determines your marketing ROI. The number of Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs) converting to meetings, and your bookings." added Martha Aviles, CMO at Web3 solutions company Aventus Networks.

As B2B marketing budgets are heavily scrutinized, campaigns are increasingly measured by contributions to pipeline and revenue for strategic accounts. Tech marketers are favoring programs that nurture key prospects considering or actively spending with key competitors. Additionally, disciplined reporting and attribution metrics show that B2B buyers are researching solutions much longer than marketers had presumed.

"For years we've heard that B2B buyers complete 80% of their research before revealing themselves to you. This year this has become a reality. We recently received an inquiry that quickly converted to an opportunity. But upon further research, we discovered this buyer had first heard of our capabilities four years ago." added Jonathan Moore, VP Demand Generation at network automation company BackBox.

As a recipient of Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner Award, Lead2Pipeline expects to see continued growth in 2024, working closely with its customers to evolve GDPR-first marketing programs across its proprietary database of 57 million IT, business, and public sector buyers worldwide.

To view the complete list of Inc. 2023 Power Partner Award recipients, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023 

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Lead2Pipeline

Lead2Pipeline drives growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including Proofpoint, Slack, and Splunk. Using artificial intelligence and privacy-protected intent data with full CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliance, the company delivers top, middle, and bottom of funnel demand generation campaigns in up to 9 languages to its proprietary database of 57M technology, business, and public sector buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com.

Media Contact:
Sourabh Kothari
415-418-0195
[email protected]

SOURCE Lead2Pipeline Inc.

Lead2Pipeline Expands Buyer Database in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Hires Thought Leadership Industry Veteran, and Moves from New York to Austin

