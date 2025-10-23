Lead2Pipeline Expands First-Party Demand Generation Services Across Asia-Pacific with New Regional Leader Based in Singapore

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead2Pipeline has hired Steve Marshall in Singapore as its new Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific. The company is expanding its first-party demand generation services across the region to meet the growing needs of its global technology clients. Marshall brings more than 20 years of experience in the tech, media, and marketing sectors, having led commercial expansion and client growth across the UK, Asia, and the Middle East.

"The world's leading technology brands leverage our first-party demand generation services to fuel their revenue pipelines," explains CEO and Co-Founder, Chip Klang. "Under Steve's leadership and deep demand generation expertise, we're accelerating our growth across Asia Pacific. Building on our established buyer databases in ASEAN, Australia, India, and Japan to help customers reach decision-makers earlier with measurable pipeline impact."

Lead2Pipeline leverages its proprietary AI algorithms to detect early intent signals across its 65 million technology, business, and government buyers worldwide. Research from Gartner shows that on average, technology buyers are engaging 22% fewer vendors than last year. Thereby, highlighting the importance for technology solution providers—including SaaS, cloud, and cybersecurity companies—to reach key decision-makers earlier in their buying journey.

Traditional publishing brands have interpreted engagement with online content as pseudo buying signals from decision-makers for decades. However, content consumption is a passive, lagging indicator that demonstrates interest in a particular topic, not buying intent.

"By combining AI with real-time intent insights from its global first-party buyer database, Lead2Pipeline has a clear advantage over traditional publishers and regional competitors that often rely on outsourced lead generation. For clients, this means greater transparency, higher-quality leads, and stronger pipeline growth through more effective programs that connect them with real buyers earlier in their decision-making journey," said Steve Marshall, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific.

According to Forrester's report, Asia-Pacific Tech Market Forecast, 2024 to 2028 , tech spending across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster than in the United States, as referenced in Forrester's report, US Tech Market Forecast, 2024 to 2029 . Thus, Asia-Pacific represents an important growth market for Lead2Pipeline's customers, including leading technology brands like Oracle, Salesforce, and Zscaler.

