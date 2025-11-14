Lead2Pipeline Wins Unprecedented Third Inc. Power Partner Award (2023, 2024, 2025)

The annual list recognizes leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead2Pipeline, one of the world's largest first-party data demand generation service providers, has won its third consecutive Inc. Power Partner Award (2023, 2024, 2025). This achievement is extremely rare in the B2B marketing services category, and singles out Lead2Pipeline as the only global demand generation service provider to have won thrice.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from direct client feedback for being instrumental in helping their companies grow.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and growing companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

2025 was a definitive year for Lead2Pipeline as the company drove pipeline for some of the fastest growing technology companies in cloud and data management, cybersecurity, financial and accounting software, and HR and IT management.

"Despite market turbulence, our first-party data for 65M business, IT, and government buyers has helped drive consistent pipeline, quarter over quarter, for our clients. Our third consecutive Inc. Power Partner Award is a testimony to our global team's commitment to transparency, reliability, and a customer-first mindset." explains Chip Klang, Co-Founder and CEO at Lead2Pipeline. "This year alone, we've grown our client services and sales teams by more than 30%, and we opened an office in Singapore to better serve technology marketers across Asia-Pacific, Australia, and Japan."

In addition to rapidly growing technology innovators, Lead2Pipeline now serves 5 of the top 10 largest technology companies in America. Over the past 12 months, the company has added account-based programmatic advertising and direct appointment setting for its client sales teams.

https://www.inc.com/benjamin-butler/meet-the-2025-power-partners-in-advertising-marketing-sales/91238690#promo-lead2pipeline-0

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Lead2Pipeline

Lead2Pipeline drives growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including market leaders like Proofpoint, Slack, and Splunk. With a proprietary first-party database of 65M technology, business, and government buyers worldwide, Lead2Pipeline uses artificial intelligence and early intent signals to execute full funnel programs for its clients. From inception, the company has been CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliant, allowing it to run bottom-of-funnel and appointment setting campaigns everywhere, including the DACH region in Europe. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com.

