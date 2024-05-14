Lead2Pipeline Expands to 63.3M Buyers Worldwide for its Full Funnel Enterprise Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing demand generation provider, Lead2Pipeline, announced an expansion of its global opt-in database of technology, business, and government buyers. This expansion is driven by enterprise customers seeking additional decision-makers in buying committees, especially for enterprise software and service deals. In tandem with its growth, the company has expanded its philanthropic efforts by raising thousands of dollars for pet shelters and adoption services.

Lead2Pipeline Expands to 63.3M Buyers Worldwide

Lead2Pipeline's Co-Founder and CEO, Chip Klang, explains the database expansion. "Our global database of opt-in buyers has increased to meet the demands of our enterprise customers running full funnel demand generation programs. While many tech marketers are focusing on the bottom of the funnel, customers with the most successful pipeline results are balancing their top, middle, and bottom of funnel opportunities with coordinated multi-touch programs that keep their solutions top of mind during active buying windows."

The majority of these programs are executed for Fortune 500 technology brands seeking in-market buyers for their sales teams. Lead2Pipeline recently partnered with memoryBlue to co-host their enterprise customers at Forrester's B2B Summit in Austin, TX.

"Almost every conversation we had at our co-hosted event was with enterprise performance marketing teams managing multi-faceted programs. These innovative marketers are finding new ways to engage their buyers alongside their traditional campaigns to increase their qualified opportunities," adds Kayleean Maritz, VP Global Marketing at memoryBlue.

At the same event, Lead2Pipeline embraced its commitment to animal welfare by hosting a Puppy Adoption Hour within its booth in the B2B Summit's Marketplace. To achieve this hour of attendee engagement, fundraising, and furry cuddles, the company partnered with Ausin Pets Alive!

Nigel Fuentes, Director of Philanthropy, Partnerships at Austin Pets Alive!, described the scene on Forrester's tradeshow floor. "It was so encouraging to see a hundred busy professionals swarm Lead2Pipeline's tradeshow booth to get just a few minutes of gentle cuddle time with our puppies. We're so grateful for partnerships like these that help us save the lives of innocent animals."

Lead2Pipeline's database growth comes on the back of higher funnel performance for the leads it generates for its customers. These demand generation programs are often managed by expert agency partners on behalf of their technology customers.

Melanie Kennedy, owner of Strategic Media, explains why her agency chooses to work with Lead2Pipeline. "We work with a number of demand generation providers, and we've seen great performance from Lead2Pipeline's programs for our customers. Especially for programs designed to drive conversion and new pipeline for their sales teams."

As AI platforms and intent data become increasingly commoditized, the ability to execute high-performing content syndication programs remains highly relevant. Especially for Account-Based Marketers and those targeting larger enterprise customers. In this environment, Lead2Pipeline continues to see new opportunities for its customers worldwide with a growing database of buyers, and brands wanting to reach those buyers, through multiple channels.

About Lead2Pipeline

Lead2Pipeline drives growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including market leaders like Proofpoint, Slack, and Splunk. With a proprietary opt-in database of 63.3M technology, business, and government buyers worldwide, Lead2Pipeline uses artificial intelligence and early intent signals to execute full funnel programs for its clients. From inception, the company has been CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliant, allowing it to run bottom of funnel campaigns everywhere, including the DACH region in Europe. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com .

