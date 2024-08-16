AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to growing demand from its enterprise customers, growth service provider, Lead2Pipeline, has introduced a new Appointment Generation service and appointed technology industry veteran Sourabh Kothari as its Chief Marketing Officer. The new service compliments the company's existing content syndication and full funnel marketing capabilities for 63.3 million opt-in business buyers worldwide.

Lead2Pipeline Introduces Matchmaking Appointment Generation for Tech Giants and Hires Chief Marketing Officer

As a preferred growth service provider for tech giants like Oracle, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, Lead2Pipeline has delivered scalable demand generation programs since 2021. Earlier this year, the company introduced a "matchmaking" Appointment Generation service that identifies business buyers with high purchase intent and reaches out to them directly. After vetting the buyer's interest, the company schedules a discovery meeting with its clients' sales reps.

Lead2Pipeline's Co-Founder and CEO, Chip Klang, explains how the new service came to life. "With dramatic changes in their staffing levels, our clients have been seeking programs that bridge the gap between their marketing and sales teams. At their request, we began scheduling appointments with prospects showing the highest levels of intent. Demand for this service has grown so rapidly that we now have a dedicated team that generates these introductory sales appointments for our clients."

As one of the world's top 5 business buyer databases, Lead2Pipeline's expansion of services represents a broader shift in expectations for technology marketers. Growth marketers are being held responsible for acquiring net new logos, expanding existing accounts, and sourcing sales-ready opportunities for sales reps, partners, and resellers.

To keep up with growing demand, Lead2Pipeline is expanding its own sales team, and actively recruiting Sales Directors in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. View open positions here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lead2pipeline/jobs/?viewAsMember=true

To scale its growth, Lead2Pipeline has appointed technology industry veteran, Sourabh Kothari, as its Chief Marketing Officer. Having scaled 5 startups and produced marketing programs at Cisco that were nominated for 2 regional Emmy Awards, Kothari brings a wealth of demand generation, sales enablement, and content marketing experience to the company. With expertise in product marketing, event marketing, and digital marketing, Kothari intends to expand Lead2Pipeline's market presence while contributing to the company's growth.

Kothari notes the specific market conditions under which he's joining the company. "Hundreds of marketing executives that I know and respect are struggling with customer churn, exhausted databases, and limited resources. No one has enough staff for the demands being placed upon them by their CEOs. My goal is to educate and empower technology marketers to identify, attract, and engage in-market buyers, instead of running 'spray-and-pray' campaigns that fail to create an effective pipeline for their sales reps."

Kothari will maintain his role as Chief Content Officer at Knowledge Studio, an Oregon-based content marketing agency for small and midsize businesses.

With their combined expertise in marketing and sales, Klang and Kothari will be featured by the American Marketing Association on August 22nd in a 2-hour online training titled, "Creating Compelling Sales Enablement Content". View details here: https://www.ama.org/events/virtual-training/creating-compelling-sales-enablement-content/

This live training offers a hands-on opportunity for technology marketers to understand how sales reps use content to build pipeline and secure complex deals with enterprise customers.

From intent to appointment. Lead2Pipeline drives growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including market leaders like Proofpoint, Slack, and Splunk. With a proprietary opt-in database of 63.3M technology, business, and government buyers worldwide, Lead2Pipeline uses artificial intelligence and early intent signals to execute full funnel programs for its clients. From inception, the company has been CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliant, allowing it to run bottom of funnel campaigns everywhere, including the DACH region in Europe. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com.

