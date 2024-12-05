Lead2Pipeline Hires IDG Foundry's Tommy Heffernan and Wins Second Inc. Power Partner Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its growth across North America, Lead2Pipeline has hired Tommy Heffernan as its new VP of Sales, North America. Respected widely across the industry, Heffernan was most recently at IDG Foundry, following its acquisition of Selling Simplified. Additionally, based on Lead2Pipeline's strong relationships with its technology customers, the company has won its second Inc. Power Partner award.

This makes Lead2Pipeline the world's only growth services provider to win this award twice. The company joins a number of its customers who are also recognized as 2024 Inc. Power Partners, namely BambooHR, Docusign, Oracle NetSuite, and Workday, The complete list of 2024 Inc. Power Partners can be found here: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

"2024 has been a decisive year for growth services providers. Some have crumbled with low conversion rates and an over-reliance on outsourced partner networks based in India. While others have struggled with misguided intent data. We believe our continued growth and recognition is based on our ability to adapt to our customers' needs, and our commitment to never outsource our campaigns," explains Chip Klang, Lead2Pipeline's Co-Founder and CEO.

As one of the world's top 5 business buyer databases, Lead2Pipeline's ability to identify target buyers for its technology customers has helped forge new relationships with leading marketing agencies.

"Complexity is the downfall of demand generation," adds Tommy Heffernan, Lead2Pipeline's new VP of Sales, North America. "With fewer team members, technology marketers and agencies across the US and Canada are choosing partners they can trust. Lead2Pipeline provides transparency at a time when marketing and sales teams are drowning in data overload."

Faced with fewer resources and tighter deadlines, most agencies and technology marketing teams are searching for partners like Lead2Pipeline to effectively extend their content marketing programs to prospective buyers.

Over the past 12 months, Lead2Pipeline has doubled its North American sales team. Adding industry veterans who specialize in building long-term relationships with seasoned demand generation and growth marketing teams. As a result, the company has significantly expanded its enterprise customer base with leading technology brands.

From intent to appointment. Lead2Pipeline drives growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including market leaders like Proofpoint, Slack, and Splunk. With a proprietary opt-in database of 63.3M technology, business, and government buyers worldwide, Lead2Pipeline uses artificial intelligence and early intent signals to execute full funnel programs for its clients. From inception, the company has been CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliant, allowing it to run bottom of funnel campaigns everywhere, including the DACH region in Europe. For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com.

