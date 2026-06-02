LEAD3R NAMES DR. ANDRÉ MARTIN AS ITS FIRST CXO

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAD3R today announced Dr. André Martin as the firm's first Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Dr. Martin is widely recognized as a leading organizational psychologist and talent executive, known for shaping high-performance cultures within some of the world's most influential companies. His work spans Google, Nike, Target, and Mars, where he helped design purpose-driven, leader-led, and principle-based cultures that improved employee engagement and organizational effectiveness.

Dr. André Martin, CXO at LEAD3R, Author of Wrong Fit, Right Fit

Dr. Martin joins LEAD3R amid seismic shifts in the U.S. employment market, as policy, AI, sustainability, and DEIB swings outpace legacy HR approaches.

LEAD3R CEO Dane Groeneveld said leaders expecting workplace dynamics to revert to pre-2020 norms are misreading the moment.

"Work isn't broken – it's irreversibly changed," Groeneveld said. "Gallup1 reports just 21% of employees globally are engaged. More process won't fix that. When uncertainty digs in, alignment and trust beat policy every time. Experience is the strategy now, and André understands that better than almost anyone."

"Most organizations are over-engineered and under-experienced," he continued. "They have plenty of models, but very little muscle memory for how people actually work together under pressure. André brings the rare combination of scientific rigor and human insight to help leaders close that gap."

According to McKinsey2, companies with healthy organizational cultures are up to three times more likely to outperform their peers. Groeneveld said Martin's work goes beyond engagement scores to help leaders build cultures that hold during volatility.

"The balance of power at work keeps swinging between employer and employee," Groeneveld said. "What André does exceptionally well is steady that motion – helping leaders build cultures that don't collapse every time the market, media, or legislation shifts."

Dr. Martin will oversee experience design across LEAD3R's work with senior leaders, from executive appointments and leadership transitions to team dynamics and culture shaping – areas where Groeneveld says clients are demanding a more practical, experience-led approach.

Groeneveld said Dr. Martin's appointment strengthens LEAD3R's established work in bio-tech and life sciences while expanding the firm's reach across consumer, retail, and technology sectors – bringing together scientific depth and commercial velocity at a time when scale-stage companies must perform under intense scrutiny.

Founded in response to growing dissatisfaction with traditional HR consulting, LEAD3R works with founders, CEOs, and senior executives navigating moments of scrutiny, growth, and transformation. The firm focuses on leadership as a lived experience – how decisions are made, how power is exercised, and how leaders show up when stakes are high.

As organizations face rising burnout, declining trust in leadership, and accelerated workforce change, Groeneveld said the firm's mandate is clear.

"Leaders don't need more advice," he said. "They need experiences that actually change how they lead."

About LEAD3R

LEAD3R is a fast‑rising leadership intelligence firm disrupting the HR consulting sector with a sharper, more modern approach to human capital strategy. The firm has gained rapid traction in the space by challenging outdated models of leadership development and people management that no longer keep pace with societal, cultural, and legislative change in the United States.

Media Contact:

Brandy Knox

Senior Director, Head of Marketing & Brand

LEAD3R

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Research quoted (links):

SOURCE Lead3r