Leader in High-Impact Tutoring is Awarded the Equity in Education Grant by the Foundation for MetroWest

Saga Education

30 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

BOSTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nation's most trusted nonprofit partner for implementing high-impact tutoring, Saga Education, announced that it is the latest recipient of the Equity in Education grant from the Foundation for MetroWest.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be awarded this funding from The Foundation for MetroWest which will help 20 students receive high-impact tutoring in an afterschool program," said AJ Gutierrez, Co-Founder of Saga Education. "This grant will help to provide training for tutors on the pedagogy of tutoring, Saga curriculum and Saga Connect, as well as push our continued support throughout the upcoming school year for the district leadership."

This new funding will go directly towards supporting the work that Saga Education is doing in Milford, Massachusetts. This grant will give the Milford math tutoring pilot program key programmatic support, including district design and implementation support, session curriculum, tutor training, and a robust live online tutoring platform for students and tutors.

"Foundation for MetroWest is thrilled to provide a grant to Saga Education as a key partner in launching a pilot after-school tutoring program to address math proficiency for 20 middle school youth in Milford, MA in the upcoming school year," said Jay Kim, executive director of Foundation of MetroWest. "Through partnering with the Milford School District and Life Science Cares Boston, we know Saga's strong evidence-based tutoring model and curriculum will have an incredible impact here in the region and help students succeed."

In the research conducted by the University of Chicago Urban Labs on Saga Education, not only did student attendance in schools improve but it was found that students learn up to two and half year's worth of math in one academic year, as well as reducing math course failures by as much as 63%.

About Saga Education

Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized, in-school-day tutoring intervention designed to support students with math, to support them in generating confidence and academic strength to graduate high school and pursue their dreams. In 2020, the organization was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Educational Companies, recognized for its evidence-based, scalable tutoring model that serves students in high-need schools. For more information, visit sagaeducation.org.

