Leader in Skull Base Surgery Joins NYU Langone to Head New Neurosurgery Center

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skull base surgeon and innovator of minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques Paul A. Gardner, MD, joins NYU Langone Health's Department of Neurosurgery to launch the multidisciplinary Skull Base Surgery Center.

Leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery Paul A. Gardner, MD, joins NYU Langone Health as director of its Skull Base Surgery Center and Pituitary Center of Excellence.

Dr. Gardner has dedicated his career to developing less-invasive ways to treat skull base tumors, including tumors in and around the ears, eyes, nose, and back of the head. He has played a key role in developing minimally invasive and endoscopic techniques to remove these tumors or cysts and address blood vessel problems to improve the surgical experience for patients and get them back to a better quality of life quickly. He has been appointed as faculty of the Departments of Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"Skull base surgery requires a collaborative, multidisciplinary effort across specialties, including otolaryngology surgeons and endocrinologists, and NYU Langone has some of the most talented leaders in each of those fields," said Dr. Gardner, who will serve as vice chair of clinical innovations for the Department of Neurosurgery and director of NYU Langone's Skull Base Surgery Center and its Pituitary Center of Excellence. "With our talent and dedication to delivering the best possible care to our patients, we are poised to be one of the most exceptional skull-base-surgery specialty centers in the nation."

In his work to advance the field of skull base surgery, Dr. Gardner's research has focused on the genetics and molecular origins of tumors. He has advanced the classification of such rare tumors as chordoma and chondrosarcoma to determine if radiation therapies, such as Gamma Knife radiosurgery, or other treatments may be appropriate.

"Paul is among the nation's top skull base surgeons and his addition to the stellar talent in skull base surgery at NYU Langone will usher in a new era of innovation, collaboration, and patient experience across our institution," said John G. Golfinos, MD, the Gray Foundation Chair of Neurosurgery, professor in the Departments of Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and co-director of Perlmutter Cancer Center's Brain and Spine Tumor Center. "We are constantly pushing to reinvent our practice to better serve our patients. Paul's leadership in skull base surgery will keep us moving forward."

"The recruitment of Dr. Gardner complements our storied and nationally recognized cranial base surgery program," said Umamaheswar Duvvuri, MD, PhD, the Mendik Foundation Professor of Otolaryngology and chair of the Department of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "We are excitedly looking forward to developing a collaborative program to enhance the multidisciplinary care for our patients, and to driving the clinical, research, and educational missions."

Dr. Gardner joins NYU Langone from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he directed its Center for Cranial Base Surgery and Pituitary Center of Excellence. He held professorships in both the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine's Department of Neurological Surgery and Department of Otolaryngology. He holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Florida State University, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree, neurosurgical residency, and a fellowship in minimally invasive endoscopic neurosurgery and skull base surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

He has co-authored more than 435 peer-reviewed publications, co-written four books on minimally invasive techniques, and has been an invited speaker at more than 150 clinical meetings around the world. He serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Neurological Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Operative Neurosurgery and is active in the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons' Tumor Section, as well as the North American Skull Base Society.

