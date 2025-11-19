Renowned Neuromuscular Expert Will Head New NYU Langone ALS Center

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A neuromuscular medicine expert and leader in the field of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Jinsy A. Andrews, MD, joins NYU Langone Health's Department of Neurology to lead its ALS Center, which aims at advancing treatments through research; providing comprehensive, integrated care to patients; and finding a cure for the debilitating disease.

Dr. Andrews has dedicated her career to better understanding ALS and caring for people with the condition. As co-chair and scientific advisory board member of the Northeast ALS Consortium, she has sought to advance discoveries associated with the disease and apply them to her clinical practice. She now brings her expertise to caring for NYU Langone patients who need individualized care that integrates expert rehabilitation and pulmonary services.

"Dr. Andrews is a pioneer in her field and brings an incredible wealth of knowledge on what needs ALS patients have and how our integrated health system can best serve them," said Steven L. Galetta, MD, the Philip K. Moskowitz, MD, Professor and Chair of Neurology in the Department of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "She will lead one of the most comprehensive ALS programs in the region."

NYU Langone's new ALS Center will integrate clinical practice, research, social work, genetic counseling, rehabilitation, and dedicated nursing support for patients, said Dr. Andrews. She notes that early diagnosis, access to innovative treatments through clinical trials, and incorporating new technologies to monitor ALS symptoms, particularly respiratory health, are critical components of comprehensive care.

"I am excited to bring together a multidisciplinary team that will deliver the integrated, seamless service that ALS patients deserve," she said. "Combined with access to the latest experimental medicines and innovative treatments, NYU Langone is poised to provide ALS patients with the best possible care available—and one day, a cure."

Dr. Andrews completed a joint bachelor's and medical degree program with Union College and Albany Medical College. She completed neurology residency at the University of Connecticut and fellowships in ALS and neuromuscular disease, as well as clinical neurophysiology and clinical research in neuromuscular disease, at Columbia University Medical Center.

She joins NYU Langone Health after serving as associate professor of neurology at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and director of neuromuscular clinical trials for the Department of Neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Before that, she was senior director of clinical research and development and head of neuromuscular therapeutics at Cytokinetics, Inc., in South San Francisco, California. She previously was co-director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association/ALS clinic and director of research and clinical trials at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, Connecticut.

She was nominated for the 2024 Sheila Essay Research Award by the American Academy of Neurology for her dedication to ALS research. In 2022, she received the International Prize for Innovation at the International Symposium on ALS/MND. She is also a fellow of both the American Neurological Association and the American Academy of Neurology.

Her current research pursuits include serving as co-principal investigator of the nationwide ALL ALS study, collaborating with leading institutions to develop the largest NIH-funded natural history study and biomarker study on ALS. She has led several multimillion-dollar NIH-funded research studies investigating experimental medications and technological applications and has co-authored over 60 peer-reviewed articles in leading publications, including Lancet Neurology and JAMA Neurology.

