Leader in Student Mental Health Honors Top Counselors for Dedication to Supporting Student Well-Being

Uwill recognizes top members of its counselor community for commitment to supporting students

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution serving 3 million students at more than 400 schools, today recognized its top counselors with the prestigious Chelsea Rundell Award. The company award celebrates members of its counselor community for their unwavering commitment to supporting student mental health.

"We simply cannot overstate the importance of investing in the caregivers and counselors who are on the frontlines of today's mental health crisis in schools and communities across the world," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "These individuals provide the lifeline students need to navigate challenges and thrive, not just academically but emotionally and socially. Honoring their dedication underscores our commitment to supporting the people who truly are saving lives and making a lasting impact on student health and well-being."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 22% increase in demand for mental health counselors by 2031—much faster than the average for all professions. However, more than half the U.S. population lives in areas where there is a shortage of mental health professionals, highlighting the urgent demand for investments in mental health counseling and caregivers.

This annual award embodies the spirit, compassion, energy, and grace of Chelsea Rundell, a cherished member of the Uwill family who passed away in October 2022. Chelsea's passion as a wellness advocate inspired everyone around her, leaving a lasting legacy of dedication to supporting others. Honoring her memory, this award recognizes counselors who demonstrate exceptional commitment to student wellness based on factors including positive student feedback, students supported, and engagement with and support of other professionals in the Uwill counselor community.

Uwill's community of thousands of professionally licensed clinical counselors reflects the diverse and fast-changing demographics of education today, ensuring that students can connect with therapists who understand their unique lived experiences. More than 40% of Uwill's therapists identify as BIPOC and 25% as LGBTQIA+. The community includes counselors across the world who speak 11+ languages.

Uwill was founded in 2020 to respond to overwhelming student demand for mental health support. Using the proprietary student-therapist matching platform pioneered by Uwill, members of the counselor community are available 24/7/365 to support students in need. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support. Uwill serves students at institutions including Rutgers University, New England Law | Boston, Columbus State Community College, and Carthage College.

Visit Uwill.com for a full list of the 2024 honorees.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, and the 27th fastest growing private company in the nation. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400 institutions, including Princeton University, the Ohio State University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the exclusive teletherapy education partner for the Online Learning Consortium and teletherapy education partner of NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

