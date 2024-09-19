Leader of Newport Healthcare's Center for Research and Innovation Set to Present at the 2024 Mental Health America (MHA) Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, is proud to announce that Michael Roeske, PsyD, Senior Director for the Newport Healthcare Center for Research and Innovation, will present at the prestigious Mental Health America (MHA) Conference, taking place from September 19-21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. This annual event unites thousands of mental health professionals, advocates, and leaders to share knowledge and drive progress in mental health care.

Dr. Roeske's presentation, titled "Chicken or the Egg: A Look at the Cannabis and Psychosis Debate," will explore the complex and highly debated topic of whether cannabis use causes psychosis or if psychosis leads to cannabis use. This presentation will delve into cannabis potency, decriminalization, and the epidemiological factors surrounding psychotic disorders in cannabis users. Additionally, Dr. Roeske will address disparities in societal responses to psychotic episodes and cannabis use across racial and ethnic groups, concluding with considerations for treatment and broader societal impacts.

This year, Mental Health America received over 900 proposals for presentations, with only the top 3% being selected for the agenda. Dr. Roeske's thought-provoking presentation is one of only 28 chosen, reflecting the significance and timeliness of this important topic.

"Being chosen to present at such a renowned and impactful conference is a great honor for Newport Healthcare," said the company's CEO Joseph Procopio. "We are thrilled to contribute to the important conversations happening around mental health at the MHA Conference. Dr. Roeske's presentation contributes to further understanding of the complex interplay between cannabis and mental health. Events like this allow us to share knowledge, discuss current best practices, and work together to create a brighter future for mental health."

The MHA Conference, themed DISRUPT | REFORM | TRANSFORM, will focus on breaking down systemic barriers, reforming harmful practices, and transforming the mental health landscape to ensure equitable access to care and optimal well-being for all. Attendees include mental health professionals, providers, government officials, media, and advocates, gathering both in-person and virtually to inspire collective action, share insights, and advocate for the next wave of mental health initiatives.

Although the in-person event has sold out, virtual attendees can still participate via live-streaming sessions, ensuring that the critical discussions taking place are accessible to all. For more information on how to attend virtually, visit the official MHA conference website.

To learn more about Newport Healthcare, including its support of mental health care accessibility and affordability, visit NewportHealthcare.com. Newport offers free mental health resources, nationwide treatment locations, and in-network status with most major insurance providers. Expanded services include treatment for substance use disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

