2023 in Review: iFLYTEK Launches Cutting-Edge Products and Services

29 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

HEFEI, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2023 iFLYTEK Global 1024 Developers Festival and 6th World Acoustic Expo in Hefei iFLYTEK Founder and Chairman Liu Qingfeng announced the release of Spark Desk 3.0 alongside twelve new industry-specific models. Spark Desk is iFLYTEK's Large Language Model (LLM) that brings enhanced intelligence and efficiency to a diverse range of industries and sectors.

The Spark Desk has spurred additional versions to tackle the challenges that face various industries. Recently, iFLYTEK introduced its innovative agriculture large model, Gengyun, during China's annual Farmers' Harvest Festival to enhance the agricultural sector's "production, supply, marketing, service, and management" full-chain intelligence level. Utilizing the core technology of and driven by the iFLYTEK Spark Desk, Gengyun plays the roles of a "chief steward" in agricultural production, a "manager" for agricultural practitioners, a "helpful assistant" for agricultural services, and a "well-connected helper" of market information.

In addition, iFLYTEK launched the Budapest Joint AI Open Platform at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest, Hungary, to create a global ecosystem, combining cutting-edge technology with global partners' expertise to develop innovative products and services. Over 100 of iFLYTEK's multilingual capabilities will be available to developers through the platform by the end of 2023.

Harnessing the power of science and technology, individuals and organizations from diverse countries can exchange ideas for mutual gain. In this spirit, iFLYTEK proactively extended invitations to voice technology companies and institutions from Belgium, Britain, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, and Egypt to provide intelligent voice technology based on their native languages.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/index.html.

