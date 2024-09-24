Leaders from Dell, Mattel and Toyota Headline at Perforce Inaugural DevOps + Data Impact

Over 20 Global Executives including Delphix founder Jedidiah Yueh and Perforce CEO Jim Cassens to headline Austin, TX from October 14 – October 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams requiring speed, quality, security, and compliance at scale along the development lifecycle, announced additional speakers and keynotes for its inaugural event, DevOps + Data Impact 2024. The event provides opportunities for senior leadership across industries to discuss how DevOps is evolving and its role in creating a competitive edge in businesses today with the onset of AI, increased security risks, and the internet of things.

"There is an acceleration of technology today that's creating new and continuous data security risks, increasing the need to do more with less, and a heightened pressure to deliver customers game-changing solutions, and -- of course -- the now ever-present opportunities and challenges of AI," said Jim Cassens, CEO of Perforce. "This conference will host innovative voices from various industries who have overcome many of these challenges and are creating new opportunities for their teams and businesses. We are excited to have an amazing line-up of speakers to drive insight and motivation for our path forward."

Keynotes and speakers include:

(Keynote) Sanjeev Sharma, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Development Platforms at Dell, speaking on Platform Engineering as a Strategy for Productivity, Compliance and Security

(Closing Keynote) Jed Yueh, Founder and Former CEO, Delphix

Advisor to Perforce speaking on how to think and act differently on conventional theories of innovation

Advisor to Perforce speaking on how to think and act differently on conventional theories of innovation Randeep Arora , Director of Operations Enterprise Applications at Mattel, speaking on Realizing ROI from DevOps

, Director of Operations Enterprise Applications at Mattel, speaking on Realizing ROI from DevOps Jason Jerina, Former Global VP, Site Reliability Engineering at Marriott International, speaking on Infrastructure and Application Delivery

Top Reasons to Attend the Conference:

Hear from and network with an incredible community of thought leaders at the forefront of DevOps, IT and sustainability.

Collaborate with industry peers from best-in-class brands worldwide who share the same passion for leveraging people, processes, and technology to solve problems.

Discover proven practices and tools for creating quicker value, improving productivity, strengthening quality, and mitigating risks. Attendees are encouraged to stay for the Sustainable IT Symposium, which convenes leaders to tackle the most perplexing IT sustainability challenges impacting businesses today. Featured speakers include executives from National Grid, Save the Children, Lumiyo, ServiceNow, Deloitte, United Nations, Mastercard, UCLA Health and more.

Register for DevOps + Data Impact today.

Event sponsors include PreludeSys (Diamond Sponsor), CloudSecurity (Platinum Sponsor), Human-I-T (Silver), SustainableIT.org (Silver), Axis Technology (Bronze), and Carahsoft (Bronze).

*This event was formerly known as the Data Company Summit and was a flagship event for Delphix, the industry leader for DevOps test data management. A recorded session from the 2023 event can be viewed here.

About Perforce

The best run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce. Perforce products are purpose-built to develop, build and maintain high-stakes applications. Companies can finally embrace complexity, achieve speed without compromise, improve security and compliance, and run their DevOps toolchains with full integrity. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Power Innovation with Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software