Perforce Strengthens Enterprise Java Support Offering With Spring LTS

Organizations can extend the life of Spring Boot and Spring Framework deployments to reduce upgrade pressure and simplify compliance.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, today announced the availability of Long-Term Support (LTS) for Spring Boot and Spring Framework. The new offering addresses a critical challenge facing enterprise Java teams: maintaining secure, stable Spring applications amid an accelerated six-month release cycle that puts intense pressure on organizations to upgrade frequently or risk running unsupported versions.

Starting with the release of Spring Framework 6.0 and Spring Boot 3.0, the Spring ecosystem transitioned to a time-based release model aligned with OpenJDK's cadence. While this approach delivers faster access to new features and cloud-native improvements, it creates significant operational challenges for enterprises. Organizations now face shorter support windows — typically 12 to 18 months — forcing teams to continuously test, validate, and deploy updates while maintaining compliance standards.

"DevOps teams are caught between the need to innovate and the operational reality of managing complex Java environments," said Matthew Weier O'Phinney, Principal Product Manager at Perforce OpenLogic. "Organizations shouldn't have to choose between rushing upgrades and accepting security risks. With Spring LTS, they can stay on stable versions longer while planning migrations strategically — with ample time to test, validate, and ensure compliance requirements are being met."

OpenLogic's Spring LTS solution extends support for Spring Boot 2.7 and Spring Framework 5.3 through October 2027, with coverage for Spring Boot 3.2 and Spring Framework 6.1 coming soon. The offering provides guaranteed security patches for critical CVEs within 14 days and high-severity CVEs within 30 days, along with flexible options including premium support with one-hour response times and production deployment assistance.

OpenLogic provides a comprehensive Java solutions portfolio that includes technical support for Spring, OpenJDK, and Tomcat, as well as professional services such as migrations, implementations, and consulting. Organizations operating in regulated industries or managing hundreds of microservices can now align Spring upgrades with business priorities rather than community support timelines to reduce technical debt accumulation and enable better feature testing before adoption.

"We're already seeing the impact of this solution, with an API application management platform running critical financial and customer-facing operations," said Jeff Michael, Senior Director of Product Management at Perforce Software. "This customer faced a decision between investing two full quarters to upgrade their Spring-based infrastructure or gambling with their platform's security and compliance posture. By adopting Spring Long-Term Support, they avoided both scenarios, saving an estimated 5,500 to 6,000 hours of unplanned work while maintaining security coverage and delivering mission-critical features on schedule."

