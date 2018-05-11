Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference

"With rapidly changing demographics and digitalization at hyper speed, culture now plays the leading role in marketing strategies," said CMC Chair Isaac Mizrahi, co-president & COO of Alma. "If brands think they can reach today's mainstream without factoring in culture, they will surely see their market share drop and their competitors pass them by."

With keynote speeches to start each morning by Nestlé CMO Alicia Enciso, Target CMO Rick Gomez and Sprint Multicultural Marketing Director Alberto Lorente, the CMC Annual Conference will tackle different business-building topics—from diversity in corporate America with Luke Visconti, CEO of DiversityInc, Dr. Robert Rodriguez, president of DRR Advisors LLC, Cristian Camilo Zarta, recruitment/client manager & multicultural specialist at De Forest Search to diversity in TV and film with actor Danny Trejo and the Hispanic Brand in the Trump Era, featuring a panel with author, news anchor and broadcast journalist Maria Elena Salinas and Lilly Gil Valleta, Co-Founder & CEO, CIEN+.

No CMC Annual Conference is complete without a panel of high-level brands discussing the hottest marketing trends of the year, the impact of the multicultural consumer and multicultural marketing models and structures that work. Marissa Solis, vice president/general manager – Hispanic marketing of PepsiCo Beverages; Jose Velez Silva, vice president of multicultural communications at Comcast; and Alex Tokatlian, program leader of Hispanic marketing & advertising at Domino's Pizza, Ida Chacon, vice president of custom solutions at the Collage Group, Margie Bravo, marketing multicultural champion for Coffee-mate at Nestlé, Alejandra Barron, director of merchandise & integrated marketing at AutoZone, Ricardo Aspiazu, director of promotions & device marketing at Verizon, and John Sandoval, senior brand & Latino marketing manager at Intuit, will form part of the client roundtables.

The conference also features expert panels on sports and digital influencers. Antonio Briceño, managing director at beIN SPORTS, Juan Pablo Convers, VP of business development at Univision Digital, and Marissa Fernandez, senior director of marketing strategy and fan development for the National Football League, will examine the importance of live television in a DVR-era, nuanced marketing campaigns to draw Hispanic ratings and the emergence of "American" sports competing with soccer for viewer attention. Gaby Natale, president and co-founder of AGANAR Media, and Marla Skiko, executive vice president and director of digital innovation at Starcom MediaVest Group's multicultural division, about measuring engagement, ROI, pay-to-play, celebrities vs. thought leaders and the ethical boundaries of payment disclosure.

When it comes to creativity, the CMC Annual Conference will feature an Excellence in Creativity: The Road to Cannes, showcasing a preview of agency submissions for the world's most prestigious creative competition the Cannes Lions Festival. In addition, PJ Pereira, founder and creative chairman of the award-winning agency Pereira O'Dell, will provide a glimpse into the future of advertising agencies.

In addition to sharing its recent study Digital Lives 2018: A World of Digital 'Everything' through a Cultural Lens, the CMC will unveil new research from Magna Global on how advertisers should create and deploy ads for Hispanic audiences in both TV and digital and Nielsen on the state of the Hispanic market, including an analysis on 2017 CPG spending.

Finally, the CMC Annual Conference is the premiere forum to induct multicultural marketing luminaries into the Hall of Fame and acknowledge up-and-coming marketing talent with its Rising Star Recognition during an awards gala on Tuesday, June 5. In addition, the CMC will honor Sprint with its prestigious 2018 Marketer of the Year Award and announce the recipients of the Culture Account Planning Excelencia (CAPE) Awards.

