Leaders In Footwear Sustainability Announce Zero-X™, The No-Glue Shoe

The Zero-X collection utilizes Twisted X's proprietary interlocking, double-stitching system, an independent stitching construction eliminating 75% of the harsh environmental issues created with traditional footwear. The lack of harsh chemical adhesives, scoring dust, debris and the elimination of heating and cooling production energy all add to the mass of eco-forward benefits of Zero-X.

"Three years ago, we sought to do something we've never done before – revolutionize the way we make footwear by creating a zero-glue shoe. Sustainability is at the heart of our product innovation and creating a shoe with no glue enables us to bring to market a product that can make a difference in the world," Twisted X CEO, Prasad Reddy, said of the collection. "We're proud to be on the forefront of this initiative, removing such harmful processes from our factories and environment. When we were challenged and told that we had to have a little glue on the footbed and shoe lining, we kept trying and worked to ensure this no-glue shoe means no glue, not even one drop."

Zero-X revolutionizes an eco-forward production process through methods and materials used to achieve a better tomorrow. The collection is light and breathable and will feature ecoTWX® uppers, created from an average of 13 recycled plastic water bottles salvaged from oceans and landfills, outsoles consisting of rice husk agricultural by-products, bamboo laces, and sustained comfort from finely tuned internal cushioning. Furthermore, a tree will be planted with every pair sold.

The Zero-X line will include four fashion-forward styles for men and four styles for women, with full distribution coming in February of 2021.

To learn more about the sustainability efforts of Twisted X please visit: https://twistedx.com/sustainability.

About Zero-X™

Zero-X is a collection of footwear by Twisted X, a Twisted X Global Brands company, created without the use of chemical adhesives. This process eliminates harmful toxins and high-energy production processes, furthering Twisted X's promise to protect the planet. To learn more visit www.twistedx.com/zero-x/.

About Twisted X ®

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories. In addition to producing innovative products for their customers, Twisted X is known for their cutting-edge comfort technologies, sustainability mindset and philanthropic roots. To learn more about their products, innovations in footwear, and contributions to the community visit www.twistedx.com.

About Twisted X Global Brands

Twisted X Global Brands, the home of Twisted X, Twisted X Work, Tamarindo, Black Star Boots and CellSole, creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, work, outdoor and western categories featuring patented CellStretch® comfort technology. To learn more about the brands, footwear innovations, philanthropy and sustainability efforts, visit http://www.twistedxglobalbrands.com/.

Media Contact:

Hannah Tichacek

[email protected]

972-388-5519

SOURCE Twisted X