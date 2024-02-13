Leaders Reimagine the Future of Procurement at Ivalua NOW

Thousands of industry pioneers will gather at the premier event for procurement and supply chain leaders to network, share expertise and collaborate to collectively shape the future of procurement.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced details of its marquee event series, Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined . The annual event will take place first in Versailles, France on March 13-14 and then in Miami, Florida on May 22-23, 2024. The events will offer a unique opportunity to discover the most effective strategies and game-changing technological innovations that will revolutionize supply chains in the years ahead, with a focus on Generative AI.

Organizations worldwide are facing an ever-changing landscape, filled with increasing challenges and market uncertainty. Procurement needs a fresh approach to ensure seamless supply continuity, improve sustainability, and drive greater profitability. Procurement professionals are transforming their teams, redefining how they collaborate with suppliers and internal stakeholders, and harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI technologies to unleash the potential of their talent.

"In today's challenging and increasingly uncertain markets, organizations must reimagine their approach to working with suppliers and managing spend," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "A critical aspect is embracing today's rapidly advancing technology, in particular Generative AI, to supercharge procurement by improving decision-making and productivity. I look forward to meeting with customers and industry leaders at Ivalua NOW to reimagine, together, the future of procurement."

The combined events are expected to draw over 2000 attendees. They will gain valuable insights into how the future of procurement is being reshaped by leaders and innovators from some of the world's most admired brands, including L'Oréal, ArcelorMittal, Deutsche Telekom, Hiscox, and many more. They will also see Ivalua's new and soon-to-be-released innovations to help organizations better manage their spend and suppliers. In particular, Ivalua will share its innovative approach to realizing the promise of Generative AI simply and securely.

Sessions will explore driving transformational success through change management, future-proofing value chains, driving step-change improvements in sustainability, managing risk proactively, and the power of data and its crucial role in revolutionizing procurement and supply chain management.

View the program and speaker roster for EMEA and AMERICAS .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua