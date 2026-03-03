Leadership Changes Announced at Zions Bancorporation's Technology and Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) today announced leadership changes in its technology and operations team, which are effective immediately:

Jennifer Smith, who has served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer since 2015, will leave the bank following a 20-year career with Zions.





Zions' Enterprise Technology and Operations ("ETO") will be led by a partnership of Margaret Mayer as Chief Information Officer and Ken Collins as Chief Transformation and Operations Officer. Margaret joined Zions two years ago as Chief Technology Officer after many years in the banking technology field with Capital One and Discover. Ken joined Zions 24 years ago, holding numerous roles in ETO.

Scott J. McLean, Zions Bancorporation's President and COO, stated, "Jennifer is leaving a lasting impact on Zions through many significant contributions, including implementing what, among larger banks, is the first-in-the-U.S. modern integrated deposit and loan core banking system; simplifying enterprise-wide practices; modernizing legacy technology and operations systems; and conceptualizing and leading the building of the 400,000 square foot Zions Technology Center, to name a few."

Mr. McLean said, "I'm pleased that Margaret Mayer and Ken Collins will partner to run Enterprise Technology and Operations. Both Margaret and Ken are highly qualified with deep experience in technology and operations and are well-respected throughout our organization and the industry. Their partnership positions us well to continue to be a leader in banking technology."

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

