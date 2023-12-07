Leadership Evolution at NanoMosaic: The Company Welcomes Philippe Mourere as CEO, John Boyce Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman, and Appoints Joe Wilkinson as President and COO

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the trailblazing company in the realm of true multi-omic analysis, announces a strategic shift in its leadership team with the appointment of John Boyce as Executive Chairman, Philippe Mourere as Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Wilkinson as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Philippe Mourere, the company's newly appointed CEO, brings extensive experience in the protein and nucleic acid analysis market. Formerly President and CEO of Stilla Technologies, he successfully led the company through its next level of development, redefining its business strategy, leading and overseeing multiple product launches, while ensuring continuous financing during his tenure. With a history of serving in senior commercial leadership roles at HalioDx, Ultivue, Cell Signaling Technology and PerkinElmer, Mr. Mourere is poised to expand NanoMosaic's vision of proteomic analysis and lead the company to commercial success.

"I feel extremely privileged to lead a very talented team at NanoMosaic that is bringing unsurpassed biomarker detection and quantification performance to routine research and clinical applications, ultimately improving patients' diagnostic and outcomes," said Mourere. "With such a high growth potential, there couldn't be a better time to join NanoMosaic," he added. John Boyce, Founder of Tiger Gene, a venture capital company forming and investing in early stage life science companies, and founding interim CEO of NanoMosaic since its inception, led the extensive search for a CEO, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman, providing strategic direction and continuity to NanoMosaic. Mr. Boyce's significant contributions to the company include the identification of the groundbreaking technology in Dr. Qimin Quan's Harvard laboratory, the negotiation of an exclusive license for this technology, and the formation of a stellar c-suite team. Mr. Boyce's leadership also secured crucial funding for NanoMosaic, from the seed round to the successful Series A syndicate of $40.75 million, led by RA Capital. His vision in identifying true multiomics (analysis of protein and nucleic acids in the same run) as a key differentiator for NanoMosiac led to the beachhead application in gene therapy for digital analysis of empty versus full capsid counts has been pivotal in the company's success.

"We are thrilled to have Philippe join us as the CEO of NanoMosaic. With Philipe's market knowledge and extensive experience in life science commercialization, we are confident that he will build a solid commercial team and strategy, resulting in NanoMosaic as the leader in the proteomic and multi-omic markets," stated John Boyce, Co-Founder of Tiger Gene and Executive Chairman of the Board of NanoMosaic.

Joe Wilkinson, assuming the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, is a key addition to NanoMosaic's leadership. With a history of extensive achievements across two previous companies with Mr. Boyce, Mr. Wilkinson played a significant role in building NanoMosaic from its early days. His expertise and strategic insights will contribute to the continued growth and operational excellence of the company.

NanoMosaic expresses excitement and gratitude for the collective leadership of Philippe Mourere, and Joe Wilkinson, each bringing unique strengths to propel the company forward on its mission to revolutionize multiomic analysis resulting in improved treatments for patients.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic is a pioneering biotechnology company that develops innovative tools and technologies for biomarker detection and analysis. The company's flagship product, the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, is a high-throughput platform for protein biomarker detection that enables researchers to analyze multiple samples simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity across proteins and nucleic acid on the same run. The system is designed to accelerate the discovery and development of biomarkers for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. For more information about NanoMosaic, please visit their website at www.nanomosaicllc.com.

