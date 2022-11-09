Leadership Expert Nancie McDonnell Ruder Launches Marketing Book to Help Readers Scale Great Heights through their Marketing Journey

New edition identifies patterns that fuel the success of thriving senior marketers

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancie McDonnell Ruder, founder and CEO of Noetic Consultants, today announced the launch of "How Senior Marketers Scale the Heights: What is Still True, More True & Newly True."

In its initial publication, McDonnell Ruder conducted more than 50 in-depth interviews with some of the world's best marketers to study how they reached the pinnacle of their careers. Their wisdom is featured prominently and is backed by the author's insight from decades of her own experience. McDonnell Ruder introduces you to "Jack" and "Jill," who represent quintessential senior marketers thriving in today's complicated landscape and identifies the patterns that fuel their success.

Given the recent extraordinary times, McDonnell Ruder revisited the efforts of the marketing leaders she interviewed, plus new experts she met during the last few years, to understand what was still true, more true and newly true.

"My inspiration to write the newest edition of the book was to inform marketers in all stages of their careers of the key elements of what it takes to be successful in today's changing marketing landscape," said Nancie McDonnell Ruder, founder and CEO of Noetic Consultants. "I also wanted to give back to the amazing marketing community that has been so inspiring over so many years."

This new edition provides readers a toolkit of resources, including the Noetic Art & Science Assessment™, along with anecdotes, insight and wisdom.

To order "How Senior Marketers Scale the Heights: What is Still True, More True & Newly True" on Amazon, please click here:

About Nancie McDonnell Ruder

Nancie McDonnell Ruder is an executive coach, leadership advisor and marketing consultant with more than 25 years of experience. She began her career at the Leo Burnett Company and in 2002 founded Noetic Consultants, working with clients such as Samsung, PepsiCo, Nike, Marriott, Mayo Clinic and Discovery, Inc. Nancie serves as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, her undergraduate alma mater, and is the creator of the Noetic Art & Science Assessment™ and the Noetic Brand Health Diagnostic Tool. She is an active member of Chief and Vistage and has served on various non-profit boards. To learn more, please visit noeticconsultants.com/our-founder/.

About Noetic Consultants

Founded in 2002, Noetic Consultants is a marketing and leadership consulting firm that strengthens brands and the people who build them. Noetic uniquely provides a combination of consumer research, brand strategy, executive coaching, marketing process and corporate training expertise. Noetic is passionately dedicated to building authentic brands that fulfill the promises they make - and authentic teams who embrace the vital role they play in success. Noetic is proudly female-owned and WBENC-certified as a diversity-owned business. For more information, please visit noeticconsultants.com.

