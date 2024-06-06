Northern Arizona Healthcare Selects Noetic Consultants as Brand Partner

Comprehensive brand and reputation analysis will center around listening

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH), the region's largest health care organization, announced today the launch of a major brand and reputation analysis project aimed at better understanding how the health care system is perceived in the communities it serves. The nearly two-year initiative will involve in-depth listening sessions with patients, community members and colleagues.

NAH has partnered with Noetic Consultants, a leading marketing and leadership consulting firm, to conduct the comprehensive analysis and provide strategic recommendations for enhancing the organization's brand and community engagement efforts. Noetic will also help activate the learnings and recommendations.

"NAH has an exciting future and our work with Noetic will help us truly understand what strengths and challenges exist, enabling us to forge a path forward based on what we learn the NAH brand represents to the community," said Dave Cheney, CEO of NAH. "Listening first will enable us to build and strengthen relationships, the foundation of our mission of improving health and healing people."

Key components of the analysis will include:

Patient/family interviews to understand care experiences

Community listening sessions across northern Arizona

Colleague listening sessions to gain insights from NAH's workforce

Reputation assessment examining NAH's presence and perception

"We deeply respect the NAH mission and it's an honor to work with such a thoughtful and high-quality health care provider that is helping so many in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley communities," said Nancie McDonnell Ruder, Founder and CEO of Noetic Consultants. "We are on a learning journey together to enable positive transformation. This work is incredibly important, and we commend the entire NAH team for taking the necessary steps to undergo a comprehensive brand analysis with the goal of using these insights to plan for a successful future," added McDonnell Ruder.

This brand project will go far beyond visual elements like logos and colors. NAH looks forward to listening and learning, sharing why they love what they do and hearing from as many people as possible to create a shared vision and roadmap for the future.

About Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare is the largest health care organization in a region that encompasses more than 50,000 square miles. As a nonprofit health care system, our organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors. Our team of more than 3,000 doctors, nurses and other experts works together to keep you and your family healthy.

Serving more than 700,000 people in communities across the region, we provide comprehensive health care services through two hospitals – Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center – as well as through primary care and specialty physician clinics, outpatient surgical centers, Cardiovascular Institute, Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, Children's Health Center, Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Guardian Air and Guardian Medical Transport.

About Noetic Consultants



Founded in 2002, Noetic Consultants is a leading marketing and leadership consulting firm that strengthens brands and the people who build them. Noetic uniquely provides a combination of consumer research, brand strategy, executive coaching, marketing process and corporate training expertise. Noetic is passionately dedicated to building authentic brands that fulfill the promises they make - and authentic teams who embrace the vital role they play in success. Noetic is proudly female-owned and WBENC-certified as a diversity-owned business. For more information, please visit noeticconsultants.com.

