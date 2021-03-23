Leadership Keynote Speaker Mary C. Kelly: Be A Better Leader in Only 5 Minutes a Day

DENVER, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "People need great leaders. Great leaders are constantly improving. Great leaders are also really busy," said keynote leadership speaker Mary C. Kelly who just published "The Five Minute Leadership Guide." Executives can use the 365-page daily interactive leadership book to journal their top priorities, challenges, and accomplishments, as well as mark the progress they are making with their leadership skills.

"Thoughtful leadership is needed now more than ever. Great organizations need their top talent to be great leaders, as well as subject matter experts. Leadership has to be developed," said Kelly the CEO of Productive Leaders, a Denver-based firm dedicated to improving productivity, profits, and morale. Mary spent 25 years on active duty in the Navy, mostly in Asia.

"Leadership improves with experience, practice, and effort. This guide is a personal journey to become an even better leader," said Kelly, a corporate advisor, speaker, and trainer, who works with teams to improve strategy, decision-making, and revenues. She was named as one of the top 50 keynote sales speakers in the world and is in the speaker's hall of fame by the National Speakers Association.

This guide helps develop the critical leadership skills teams need now. It provides:

A structured format to prompt leadership improvement each day

An easy-to-complete format, with just one page per day, focusing on priorities, challenges, reminders, and accomplishments

Preparation for future leadership situations by understanding in advance how great leaders respond

Quick inspiration and motivation throughout the day to decrease stress and

improve leadership clarity

365 days to review an entire year of leadership progress

Testimonials:

"This is your guide, playbook and toolbox all in one place making it the one item you need to move to the next level. Regardless of where you are in your journey you need this guide, not to read it but to live it, the results you will achieve will exceed all expectations," said Mark Hunter, author of A Mind For Sales.



"The Five Minute Leadership Guide is not a book about why leadership is important. There are enough of those. Instead, Mary Kelly has developed a work focused on 'how' to become an effective leader. I am using this guide as my daily "leadership workout" and I expect real results. She has broken down all of the key components into a workable set of exercises. This is the guide we have all needed," said Barry Banther, Certified Management Consultant, Hall of Fame Speaker and author of A Leader's Gift: How to earn the right to be followed.



"There are hundreds of thousands of books about becoming a better leader, and you might get lucky and find one that aligns with your talents and ideas. This may be the first book that provides the step-by-step instruction manual on becoming the leader YOU are meant to be, complete with action steps you can implement every day to achieve your goals. Buy this book. Study it. And most important, take out your pen and craft your unique leadership plan," said Sam Richter, CSP, Hall of Fame Speaker, bestselling author, and technology entrepreneur.

About Mary C. Kelly

Mary C. Kelly, PhD is the CEO of Productive Leaders, a leadership development group that improves profit growth and productivity. An economist and leadership expert, Mary Kelly specializing in improving business efficiency and profits throughout every economic climate.

A graduate of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, Mary trained over 100,000 military and civilian personnel in multi-cultural environments all over the world in her 21-year active-duty career. She retired as a Commander.

Mary taught at the US Naval Academy, the US Air Force Academy, and Hawaii Pacific University, combining theory and practicality. She focuses on building successful strategies for business leaders at all levels.

A frequent TV and radio guest, Mary is an engaging speaker and author of several leadership books, including:

"360 Degrees of Leadership: Steering Around the Icebergs"

"Master Your World: 10 Dog-Inspired Lessons to Increase Productivity, Profits and Communication 15 Ways to Grow Your Business in Every Economy"

"In Case of Emergency, Break Glass!"

"Why Leaders Fail and the 7 Critical Skills to Achieve Dynamic Success"

Mary's passion is helping people excel during difficult business and leadership times. A frustrated comedian, she loves delivering conference and event keynote speeches on economics, leadership, and business. When she isn't working, Mary takes her dogs to swim in the rivers of Colorado.

To stay in touch, sign up for Mary's free monthly leadership advice at www.productiveleaders.com.

