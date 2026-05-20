Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. Names Jennifer Daurora President & CEO

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. (LPInc.), today announced it has named Jennifer Daurora as its new President & CEO, effective June 15, 2026. Now in its 43rd year, LPInc. is the premier regional organization working to strengthen community leadership through programs, partnerships, and connections.

Jennifer Daurora, newly appointed President & CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh. Photo credit: Jim Harris, Pittsburgh Business Times

Jennifer Daurora succeeds Jenn Beer, who is stepping down to join Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney as a Principal. Daurora comes to LPInc. with extensive experience in entrepreneurship, nonprofit leadership, and operational excellence. Jennifer joins LPInc. from PNC Financial Services Group where she most recently served as Vice President, Retail Distribution Operations Center of Excellence - Optimization and Efficiency. Prior to joining PNC in 2019, Daurora served as Chief Operating Officer for McGinnis Sisters Special Foods.

"Jennifer comes to us with two decades of senior enterprise leadership skills, in both large corporate and small business settings," said LPInc. Board Vice Chair and Pittsburgh Business Times Market President and Publisher, Evan Rosenberg. "On top of that, her longstanding governance and fundraising experience within nonprofits and her deep connection to LPInc. as a former board member and program graduate make her the perfect person to lead the LPInc. organization forward."

Pete Mendes, Board Member of LPInc. and Owner of Mendes Consulting added, "Jennifer's passion for and commitment to the Pittsburgh region have been consistent throughout her career. We are thrilled to have her join LPInc. to build upon the organization's collaboration across the community to further strengthen the leadership capacity of our region."

"Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. plays a uniquely important role in this region," according to Daurora. "I have a deep appreciation for past leadership, including Jenn Beer, and Aradhna Oliphant before her, and the programs and graduates of LPInc. I am truly honored and excited to step into this role with such a strong organization at a pivotal moment for our region."

Daurora graduated from Allegheny College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, has earned certificates in Operations Management and Product Management from eCornell, and an Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy Certificate from MIT CSAIL. She is also an Entrepreneurial Fellows Center Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh's Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence. Daurora is a member of the Board of Trustees of Allegheny College and the National President and Board Chair of Alpha Chi Omega Fraternity Inc. She previously served as a member of the Board of Advisors for Chatham University's Center for Women's Entrepreneurship. Notably, she is also an LPInc. alumna, graduating from the Leadership Development Initiative (LDI) XIV cohort.

About Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.:

Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. (LPInc.) is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to developing a diverse group of leaders to serve Southwestern Pennsylvania. For individuals who are poised to advance to their next level of community impact, LPInc. amplifies leaders' unique potential through expert-level leadership tools, community connections, and an influential community of support.

To achieve our mission, LPInc. produces programming, partnerships, and connections through cohort-based programs, executive networking, nonprofit board matching, and a robust, cross-disciplinary, multi-generational alumni network. Selection-based programs include Leadership Pittsburgh, Leadership Development Initiative, and the Community Leadership Course for Veterans™. Programs address critical and timely regional topics, foster collaboration between the business and the civic sector, and position leaders as catalysts for positive change. For more information on this and other programs offered by Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., call (412) 392-4505 or visit www.lpinc.org.

Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.: We Open Eyes, Minds, and Doors.

Contact: Pete Mendes, Board of Directors –

Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. and Owner –

Mendes Consulting LLC

[email protected]

484 -881-2876

SOURCE Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.; KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.