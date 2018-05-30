Leadership Reorganization at Pinnacol Assurance

Quincy Douglass, previously the Associate Vice President of Customer Experience, will become Vice President of Operations, overseeing underwriting, claims, medical operations and customer experience.

"These changes reflect the already close working relationship between all these disciplines," said Pinnacol President and CEO Phil Kalin. "Formalizing that collaboration will allow us to leverage the capabilities we're developing in human-centered design, analytics and technology on behalf of all our customers: agents, policyholders and injured workers."

About Pinnacol Assurance

Pinnacol Assurance does just one thing, and does it better than anyone: Provide caring workers' compensation protection to Colorado employers and their employees. The 57,000 employers we insure enjoy fast claims support, convenient online tools, a keen understanding of their business, and the expertise of the largest workplace safety team in the state. We're responsible stewards of our customer premiums, giving back through general dividends and rate decreases for three years in a row. Pinnacol's commitment to the community went deep in 2017, with thousands of hours volunteered and thoughtful grants to nonprofits supporting rehabilitative health, employee safety and workforce development. Our online home is Pinnacol.com.





