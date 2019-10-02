Leadership Restructuring Promotes Long-Time Employees to Key Leadership Roles

Tim Cawood, PLS, was promoted to president of geomatics and Street Lee, PE, ENV SP was named president of engineering. "These promotions support our continued growth as well as recognize the tremendous contributions that Tim and Street have made to the firm. Both have been with McKim & Creed for over 30 years, progressing from entry-level positions and have been great examples of our core values of respect for people, client satisfaction, continuous improvement, ownership and safety," said Mr. Lucey.

Mr. Cawood began his career at McKim & Creed in 1985 as a survey crew member. With his ability to understand and embrace new technology, Mr. Cawood quickly assumed a leadership position. Under his guidance, McKim & Creed has become the #1 survey and mapping firm in the Southeast, the seventh largest surveying company in Texas, and one of the largest and most comprehensive geomatics firms in the U.S.

Mr. Lee came to McKim & Creed in 1986, just three years after graduating from N.C. State University. When the company established its Florida offices in 1994, he relocated from Wilmington, North Carolina to Clearwater, Florida to oversee water and wastewater services. During his tenure, McKim & Creed has become a leader in water and wastewater engineering in the Southeast, grown niche instrumentation and controls / SCADA and buried infrastructural renewal and replacement service lines.

In the past five years, McKim & Creed has grown from a $50 million/year to a $116 million/year employee-owned firm with 22 offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Texas and Pennsylvania. The company has been named by Engineering News-Record magazine as one of the country's largest 200 engineering and environmental firms. There are 75,600 engineering firms in the U.S., according to selectusa.gov.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned engineering and surveying firm with more than 500 staff members throughout the U.S. McKim & Creed specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, instrumentation, plumbing, and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services.

