Leading Academic Clinical Training Hospital, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussels, Purchases ViewRay's MRIdian Linac

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussels has purchased a MRIdian® Linac MRI-Guided Therapy System, a cutting-edge radiation therapy device that combines the latest innovations in precision radiation delivery and ground-breaking MR-guidance.

Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussels (UZB) Hospital has a long history of leading the introduction of new and groundbreaking technologies to the Belgian radiation therapy market.

"Even in these difficult times we stand strong to our mission to offer the best technologies to our cancer patients," said Prof. Marc Noppen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of UZB.

"We believe adding MRIdian to our portfolio of cancer treatments will expand the population of patients we can treat. Through the use of MRI-guidance and on-table adaptive capabilities, we can improve the accuracy with which we deliver radiation, deliver higher-doses than previously feasible, and reach tumors that were otherwise unreachable," said Prof. Dr. M. De Ridder, head of radiation oncology at UZB. "We look forward to collaborating with ViewRay to support future technology development and advance the practice of MRI-guided radiation therapy."

Unlike conventional radiation therapy systems, MRIdian combines an MRI system with a radiation therapy system. Together with other technical innovations, this offers advantages for the delivery of safe and effective radiotherapy, including the ability to see the tumor and surrounding tissue during treatment, adaptation of the therapy in response to changes in patient anatomy and tumor size between treatments, continuous tracking of the tumor during treatment, and automatic pausing of the radiation if the tumor moves outside of the boundary. As a result, the system delivers ablative, high-dose radiation to the tumor while protecting the surrounding healthy tissue from damage.

"We're pleased to welcome UZB to our community of centers integrating MRIdian into their radiation oncology program," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "They have a proven clinical pedigree in effectively treating historically difficult to treat tumors and we believe MRIdian will be the perfect complement to that expertise."

Currently 40 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 11,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

