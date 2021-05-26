Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Awarded Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hailo-8™, the AI processor for edge devices from leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo , has been selected as winner of the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards for "Best Edge AI processor." The awards recognize the innovation and excellence of the industry's leading technology companies that are enabling practical visual AI and computer vision.

Now in its fourth year, the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards were announced in seven different categories. Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel and based on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation. Past winners include NVIDIA and Intel.

"We are honored that the Hailo-8 was selected as top Edge AI Processor in the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards," said Orr Danon, Co-Founder and CEO at Hailo. "Hailo's chip is uniquely designed for AI tasks at the edge, and we are proud to offer our award-winning technology to a wide range of companies in various industries seeking to innovate and maintain their competitive advantage."

Hailo's specialized Hailo-8™ AI processor delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the processor is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. The AI chip's advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

"The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful new products in edge AI and computer vision," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "We congratulate Hailo on our judging panel's selection of its Hailo-8 processor technology as the best Edge AI Processor of 2021."

Hailo's AI processor is already enhancing state-of-the art products such as Foxconn's BOXiedge™ and Leopard Imaging's EdgeTuring™ . Powered by the Hailo-8™, these products offer next-generation AI processing solutions for video analytics that are cost-effective with high image quality and top energy efficiency for AI inference nodes. The solutions benefit applications including smart cities, smart medical, smart retail, and industrial IoT.

Learn more about why Hailo was chosen by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance as best AI processor here.

Hailo CEO, Orr Danon will be leading a session at the Embedded Vision Summit (EVS) on May 26th titled "Productizing Edge AI Across Applications and Verticals: NEC Case Study and Insights." He will be joined by guest speaker Tsvi Lev, Managing Director of NEC Research Center Israel and Corporate Vice President. For more information, see here .

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

